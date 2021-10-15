Meals on Wheels: Oct. 18-24

National Food Day focuses on healthy and nutritious food. The observance takes place annually on October 24th. One of the themes of the day aims to help people to “Eat Real.” This theme is defined by “cutting back on sugar drinks, overly salted packaged foods and fatty, factory-farmed meats in favor of vegetables, fruits, whole grains and sustainably raised protein.” The observance involves some of the country’s most prominent food activists. Their vision includes food that can be healthy, affordable and produced. At the same time, the goal is to produce food with care for the environment, farm animals and the people who grow, harvest and serve it in mind.
