LAUSD: 97% Of Administrators, Teachers Have Received At Least 1 Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Today was last day for Los Angeles Unified employees to get at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine – and 97% of administrators and teachers have met that deadline.

Earlier this week, LAUSD had extended its deadline for vaccination to Friday. District officials say that 97% of its administrators, 97% of its teachers, and 95% of its classified supervisors have reported to the district’s Daily Pass system of receiving at least one dose of the vaccine.

The district had mandated vaccination for all its employees in order to continue working. Employees must get their second dose by Nov. 15, or risk losing their jobs.

“Our employees are one of the strongest assets we have and we are absolutely adamant about keeping our schools safe,” the district said in a statement. “We are working to ensure uninterrupted learning and educational opportunities at all schools while we continue to provide vaccine access to our employees who have not yet met the requirement.”

LAUSD, the second-largest district in the nation, implemented more stringent COVID safety guidelines than even the state by requiring weekly testing in spite of vaccination status, and requiring all eligible students to be fully vaccinated by Dec. 19 .

The district is hosting walk-in vaccination clinics at its six local district offices on Saturday and Sunday, providing not only the shots but technical support to help employees upload the information into the Daily Pass system. The clinics will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. both days at:

Central, 2328 St. James Place

East, 2151 N. Soto St.

Northeast, 8401 Arleta Ave., Sun Valley

Northwest, 6621 Balboa Blvd., Lake Balboa

South, 1208 Magnolia Ave., Gardena

West, 11380 W. Graham Place

For more information about LAUSD’s vaccine requirements, visit achieve.lausd.net/covidvaccineappt .