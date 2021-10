Like spring flowering bulbs, fall is the time to plant garlic. It’s super simple to grow, but you have to plant it now in order to harvest it from your garden in the late spring and early summer next year. The great news is that, basically, all you need to do is dig a hole, and nature will do the rest. It’s also pest and rodent-resistant, so your neighborhood chipmunks and squirrels typically won’t dig it up and gnaw on it like they might other bulbs. Get your garlic in the ground about a month before the soil freezes in your area. In cold climates, that’s mid-autumn. In warm climates, that’s early winter. It doesn’t get much easier than that, so roll up your sleeves and start planting!

GARDENING ・ 14 DAYS AGO