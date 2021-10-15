WBZ NewsRadio 1030 Partners With FEMA On New Emergency Studio In Hull

HULL (CBS) — WBZ NewsRadio 1030 unveiled a new emergency studio on Friday that can stay on the air when other TV and radio stations can’t.

A bunker at the station’s 50,000-watt transmitter in Hull is now a small emergency broadcast studio, created as part of a big project with FEMA that is designed keep people informed in the event of an emergency.

“Things along the lines of attacks on the country, terrorist attacks, attacks on our infrastructure. But also, and maybe more likely, a big storm that would hit New England, knocking out power, knocking out the ability to get information in the normal ways that it is gotten now, including your smartphone. If your internet is down and you can’t connect to the internet, you can always listen to WBZ,” said WBZ anchor Ben Parker. “The folks at FEMA will allow us to broadcast no matter what the conditions, so make sure you always have that AM radio handy.”

The station includes increased sheltering capabilities, expanded broadcast capacity, and sustainable power generation for all types of hazardous events. The station is one of 77 to work with FEMA to provide emergency alerts in the case of a disaster.

According to WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s website , the studio is stocked with enough to live for 60 days, including food, beds and enough diesel to keep the broadcaster’s generators going.