CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Advanced Animal Diagnostics Entering Human IVD Testing With POC Analyzer for Severe Infection

By Leo O'Connor
360dx.com
 10 days ago

NEW YORK ─ Advanced Animal Diagnostics (AAD) is entering the market for human point-of-care testing with a hematology analyzer it believes could match the performance of laboratory-based systems for detecting the risk of severe infections like sepsis. Under a recently announced $733,000 contract from US Department of Health and...

www.360dx.com

Comments / 0

Related
360dx.com

Labs Ask Medicare Contractor to Refine Coverage Policy for 'Comprehensive' NGS Cancer Testing

NEW YORK – A Medicare contractor's proposed coverage criteria for next-generation sequencing tests for personalizing cancer treatment may significantly improve reimbursement prospects for some academic cancer centers and health systems with large in-house testing panels. National Government Services issued a draft local coverage determination, or LCD, in September outlining the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
360dx.com

In Brief This Week: LumiraDx, Mesa Laboratories, Lucid Diagnostics, Everly Health, and More

NEW YORK – LumiraDx said this week that its SARS-CoV-2 Antigen test has received emergency use approval from India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation for use in that country. The test received Emergency Use Authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration in August 2020 and CE marking a month later. It detects antigen nucleocapsid protein from a nasal swab and provides results in 12 minutes, the London-based firm said.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
pewtrusts.org

Diagnostic Tests Not Reviewed by FDA Present Growing Risks to Patients

To get well and stay well, you first need to know what’s making you sick. That’s why blood, saliva, and other in vitro diagnostics (IVDs) are so critical to modern medicine. According to new research commissioned by The Pew Charitable Trusts, about 3.3 billion of these tests are run each year to monitor health, detect the presence of or risk for myriad diseases and conditions, and guide treatment. Although the Food and Drug Administration actively regulates many tests for safety and effectiveness, it does not review a significant but unknown number of diagnostics referred to as lab-developed tests (LDTs).
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Tests#Animals#Poc#Aad#Barda#Fda
pharmacytimes.com

Symptomatic, Severe COVID-19 Infection Associated With Pregnancy Complications

Pregnant women with symptomatic COVID-19 are at an increased risk of poorer outcomes, which may include pre-term birth, according to a pair of studies published in The Journal of Maternal-Fetal & Neonatal Medicine and the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology.1,2 The investigators found that the rate of preterm birth in pregnant women who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 was a function of the severity of infection.1.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
360dx.com

BioMérieux, Baxter Get CE Mark for Acute Kidney Injury Test

NEW YORK – BioMérieux and Baxter announced on Thursday that an assay to detect acute kidney injury has obtained the CE mark. The assay detects a biomarker called C–C motif chemokine ligand 14, or CCL14, and was developed in partnership by the two firms, who said they intend to launch the test commercially in Western Europe next year.
HEALTH
ophthalmologytimes.com

Taking a step forward in diagnostic testing and disease monitoring

Home testing technology is proving to be a key advancement in monitoring and screening glaucoma patients. Reviewed by Dr Oluwatosin U. Smith. With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, glaucoma specialists had to make marked changes to their well-established clinical practice routines on the fly to ensure patient follow-up. “We had to make changes to several aspects of clinical flow and patient interaction, especially regarding diagnostic testing and disease monitoring, with the emphasis on visual field (VF) testing,” said Dr Oluwatosin U. Smith, Glaucoma Associates of Texas, Dallas, United States.
HEALTH
Reuters

Quest Diagnostics boosts forecasts on strong COVID-19 test demand

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX.N) on Thursday raised its annual revenue and profit forecasts after it beat estimates for quarterly results, on strong demand for its COVID-19 tests due to the spread of the virulent Delta variant in the United States. Shares of the U.S. laboratory rose...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
360dx.com

Cepheid Sees High Demand for Respiratory Tests Through Remainder of 2021

NEW YORK – As Danaher has expanded its manufacturing capacity throughout its entire portfolio of businesses during 2021, demand for Cepheid's respiratory tests continues to grow and take advantage of that capacity. During a conference call to discuss the firm's third quarter financial results, Danaher CEO Rainer Blair said the...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
360dx.com

Qiagen Obtains CE Mark for Point-of-Care Tuberculosis Infection Test

NEW YORK – Qiagen said after the close of the market on Tuesday that it has received CE marking for the QiaReach QuantiFeron-TB test for tuberculosis infection. Accordingly, Qiagen has commercially launched the test in areas of the world recognizing CE marking, specifically focusing on high-burden, low- and middle-income countries. The company said it will work with commercial distribution partners and the Stop TB Partnership's Global Drug Facility to ensure affordable access in these regions.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
360dx.com

FDA Warns Magnolia Medical Technologies Over Manufacturing Issues

NEW YORK — The US Food and Drug Administration this week issued a letter to Magnolia Medical Technologies warning the company that it has failed to address manufacturing violations with its Steripath Gen 2 blood collection device. If the issues are not corrected promptly, the FDA said, it may take...
ECONOMY
360dx.com

FDA Grants Emergency Use Authorization for Lighthouse Lab Services SARS-CoV-2 PCR Test

NEW YORK — The US Food and Drug Administration last week granted Emergency Use Authorization for Lighthouse Lab Services' CovidNow SARS-CoV-2 Assay. The RT-PCR-based test is designed to detect SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid in upper respiratory specimens in both symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals. It may also be used with anterior nasal swab specimens self-collected at home by individuals 18 years of age and older using the CovidNow Collection Kit.
HEALTH SERVICES
Telegraph

Inside the lab company infecting humans with Covid

Step into the foyer of the Whitechapel Hotel in the East End of London and it seems no different from any other business in the capital. But venture further in, and it becomes clear that something very strange is going on in this former textile factory. Biohazard signs on each...
INDUSTRY
360dx.com

RADx Issues $77.7M in New Contracts for SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Diagnostic Tests

NEW YORK – The National Institutes of Health's Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics initiative announced on Thursday that it has awarded $77.7 million to develop and manufacture 12 new rapid diagnostic tests for SARS-CoV-2. The money will be used to support the development, validation, scale-up, and manufacturing of at-home and point-of-care tests, some of which will be brought to market this year, NIH said in a statement.
CNBC

Quest Diagnostics CEO on the future of Covid testing

Meg Tirrell joins The Exchange with Quest Diagnostics CEO Steve Rusckowski to discuss the future of Covid testing. As the flu and cold seasons return, Rusckowski says, he expects more people will turn up to Covid testing when they present symptoms that are similar to those of Covid, the flu and the common cold.
INDUSTRY
360dx.com

Celltrion Gets FDA Emergency Use Authorization for Over-the-Counter, At-Home SARS-CoV-2 Test

NEW YORK — The US Food and Drug Administration last week granted Emergency Use Authorization for an over-the-counter, at-home SARS-CoV-2 antigen test developed by Celltrion. The lateral flow immunoassay is designed for the qualitative detection of the nucleocapsid protein antigen and receptor binding domain of the SARS-CoV-2 spike proteins in self-collected or adult-collected direct mid-turbinate swab samples from individuals with or without symptoms. Testing is to be performed twice over three days with at least 24 hours and no more than 48 hours between tests, according to the FDA.
PUBLIC HEALTH
contagionlive.com

A Case of Herpes Simplex Virus-2 Encephalitis in the Setting of Pembrolizumab Exposure

Herpes Simplex Virus-2 (HSV-2) Encephalitis in the Setting of Pembrolizumab Exposure. A 54-year-old man presented with stage IV non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), seizures, hypertension (HTN), and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The patient completed 4 cycles of pembrolizumab/pemetrexed/carboplatin and was on maintenance pembrolizumab/pemetrexed. On the day of admission, he was seen for a routine outpatient visit, with complaint of 2 weeks of unsteadiness and gait imbalance. Because of concern for metastasis to the brain, the patient was directly admitted to a community affiliate hospital. A stat MRI of the brain was performed. This imaging study demonstrated a solitary, large cerebellar mass with vasogenic edema and partial compression of the fourth ventricle. The patient was started on intravenous (IV) dexamethasone, and neurosurgery evaluated him for surgical intervention.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy