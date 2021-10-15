Advanced Animal Diagnostics Entering Human IVD Testing With POC Analyzer for Severe Infection

To get well and stay well, you first need to know what’s making you sick. That’s why blood, saliva, and other in vitro diagnostics (IVDs) are so critical to modern medicine. According to new research commissioned by The Pew Charitable Trusts, about 3.3 billion of these tests are run each year to monitor health, detect the presence of or risk for myriad diseases and conditions, and guide treatment. Although the Food and Drug Administration actively regulates many tests for safety and effectiveness, it does not review a significant but unknown number of diagnostics referred to as lab-developed tests (LDTs).

