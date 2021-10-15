CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ICE Announces Completion Of Merger Between Bakkt And VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE) - Get Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE) Report, a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, today announced that Bakkt Holdings, LLC ("Bakkt"), the transformative digital asset marketplace launched in 2018 by ICE and a marquee group of investors and strategic partners, has completed its merger with VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (VIH) , and will begin trading as a public company on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, October 18, under the ticker "BKKT".

ICE maintains an approximately 68% economic interest and a minority voting interest in the combined company. The investment will be reclassified as an equity method investment of ICE and will therefore not be consolidated within ICE's financial statements. The earnings of equity method investments are excluded from ICE's adjusted non-GAAP results.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE) - Get Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (ICE) Report is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks to connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes that offer our customers access to mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and operational efficiencies. We operate exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, and clearing houses that help people invest, raise capital and manage risk across multiple asset classes. Our comprehensive fixed income data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers capitalize on opportunities and operate more efficiently. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming and digitizing the U.S. residential mortgage process, from consumer engagement through loan registration. Together, we transform, streamline and automate industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading "Key Information Documents (KIDS)."

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as filed with the SEC on February 4, 2021.

SOURCE: Intercontinental Exchange

ICE-CORP

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211015005620/en/

