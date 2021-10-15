CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

An All-Star Team Comes Together To Support Houston Area Women's Center

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 9 days ago

HOUSTON, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the Astros heading into Game 4, another All-Star team is stepping up to the plate to raise awareness during Domestic Abuse Awareness Month. Nancy Almodovar, CEO of Nan and Company Properties has partnered with Astros' wives Janelise Maldonado, Lianet Gurriel, and Monica Álvarez to raise funds for the Houston Area Women's Center - and a chance for some serious 'Stros swag!

Nan & Company Properties will be giving away an Astros jersey signed by Yuli Gurriel, Yordan Álvarez and Martín Maldonado! 100 percent of the proceeds collected from the raffle will be donated to the Houston Area Women's Center.

"#ForTheH is more than just Houston's sports battle cry - it's for all Houstonians to come together to support our city and those who serve it," said Nancy Almodovar. "As this year's fundraising chair for the Houston Area Women's Center Leadership Campaign, I have made this a team effort in raising awareness for the incredible work the Houston Area Women's Center provides our community. I am so excited to have my friends Janelise, Lianet, and Monica join me in this cause. Let's win one #ForTheH on and off the field!"

Nancy Almodovar is the proud chairperson for the Houston Women's Center Leadership Campaign. She dedicated this honor to her mom, who came to this country as an immigrant and worked extremely hard to be an outstanding example to Nancy and her sisters. For Nancy, being a voice for other women is one of the most important things she can do, this is why she loves to support this great cause.

Throughout this year, Nancy has dedicated her time to raise awareness and funds for the Houston Area Women's Center, from dropping by the center to bring meals for the women, children, and staff to even pledging to raise $75,000 for the center this year!

HOW TO ENTER:

To enter, you must click the link below and donate to the Houston area Women's Center. Each $10 donation will count as one entry to the giveaway. So, for example, if you donate $30, you will be entered into the giveaway three times!

The Houston Area Women's Center provides support and advocacy for survivors of domestic and sexual violence. They offer a safe place for women and children to stay. They also offer counseling services for survivors for free. The Houston Area Women's Center is committed to being a safe place for all women, and their work in Houston is so important.

The giveaway will end on November 5, so make your donations - and make a difference now!

PHOTOS: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/vhkpgzavchnulsx/AAC2V3AMlflQrEfO2DsyXa22a?dl=0

About Nan and Company Properties

Nan and Company Properties, founded by Nancy Almodovar in 2014, is a digital-driven real estate firm with supreme market awareness and focus on customer service. Their services include representing residential buyers and sellers, developer services, builder services, and relocation through their exclusive partnership with LeadingRE.

The company has skyrocketed to the top as Houston's premier luxury real estate firm. In 2019, Nan and

Company Properties was named global Affiliate of the Year among Christie's International Real Estate Affiliate network, as well as Best Brokerage Website for 2020 by Houston Agent Magazine. The company was also awarded Houston's Best Realtor Team for the Nan New Home Specialist Team by The Greater Houston Builders Association, Houston's Best Places to Work by Houston Business Journal, and 2019 Largest Houston-Area Residential Brokerages by Sales Volume by Houston Business Journal. These continuous awards and recognitions allow the firm to further connect buyers and sellers to the world's most exclusive properties. For more information, please visit www.nanproperties.com. Follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

Media Contact: Sarah McMillian sarah.mcmillian@nanproperties.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/an-all-star-team-comes-together-to-support-houston-area-womens-center-301401565.html

SOURCE Nan and Company Properties

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Three killed after Sudan's military seizes power in coup

KHARTOUM, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Sudan's military seized power from a transitional government on Monday and soldiers killed at least three people and wounded 80 as street protests broke out against the coup. The leader of the takeover, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, dissolved the military-civilian Sovereign Council that had been...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yuli Gurriel
Person
Yordan Álvarez
Person
Martín Maldonado
The Hill

White House details new international travel rules

The Biden administration outlined on Monday very narrow exemptions that will permit unvaccinated international travelers to enter the United States. Anyone who is under the age of 18 traveling from overseas will need to show a negative COVID-19 test before boarding a flight, but are exempted from vaccination requirements, the White House said.
POTUS
NBC News

Baldwin was 'practicing' with gun when it went off, warrant says

Witnesses said actor Alec Baldwin was "practicing" with a gun when it went off before filming started on the set of "Rust" in New Mexico, according to information released Sunday in search warrants. The new information includes previously unreported statements from director Joel Souza and cameraman Reid Russell. Souza, 48,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Womens#Domestic Violence#Houston Business Journal#Luxury Real Estate#Astros#Nan Company Properties#Houstonians
CBS News

Biden says meeting with Manchin on social spending bill "went well"

Washington — President Biden met with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Joe Manchin in Delaware on Sunday as Democrats look to broker an agreement on the president's social spending plan, a person familiar with the gathering confirmed to CBS News. A White House official said Mr. Biden hosted...
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
60K+
Post
227K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy