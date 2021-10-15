CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howmet Aerospace Board Approves Quarterly Dividends

By Business Wire
 10 days ago

The Board of Directors of Howmet Aerospace (HWM) declared (a) a dividend of 2 cents per share on the outstanding Common Stock of the Company, to be paid on November 25, 2021, to the holders of record of the Common Stock at the close of business on November 5, 2021; and (b) a dividend of 93.75 cents per share on the outstanding $3.75 Cumulative Preferred Stock ("Class A Stock") of the Company, to be paid on January 1, 2022 to the holders of record of the Class A Stock at the close of business on December 10, 2021.

About Howmet AerospaceHowmet Aerospace Inc., headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a leading global provider of advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. The Company's primary businesses focus on jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts necessary for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation. With nearly 1,150 granted and pending patents, the Company's differentiated technologies enable lighter, more fuel-efficient aircraft to operate with a lower carbon footprint. For more information, visit www.howmet.com. Follow: LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

Dissemination of Company InformationHowmet Aerospace intends to make future announcements regarding Company developments and financial performance through its website at www.howmet.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211015005623/en/

