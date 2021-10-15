CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outlook On The Smart Process Application Global Market To 2026 - By Deployment Type, Offering, Organization Size, Vertical And Region

DUBLIN, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Process Application Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global smart process application market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Smart process application (SPAs) refers to a software-based application designed to effectively collaborate the organization's business process management (BPM) activities. It applies complex algorithms and data management solutions to perform the functions of sensing, actuating and controlling various processes to derive insights and make analytical decisions. It also involves various other processes, such as business intelligence, infrastructure elasticity, process architecture, software innovation and supply chain management. As a result, SPA finds extensive applications across various industries, such as medical, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), manufacturing, education, media & entertainment, retail and IT & telecommunications.Rapid automation across industries dealing with consumer information is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. SPAs integrate enterprise resource planning (ERP), customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise content management (ECM) systems for enhanced operational agility. Furthermore, widespread adoption of virtualization and explorative data analysis for enterprises is providing a thrust to the market growth. For instance, in the healthcare industry, SPAs are used to manage complex ecosystems to facilitate access to data through various end-points. Additionally, various improvements in the information and communication technologies, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. With the widespread adoption of bring your own devices (BYOD) and increasing utilization of personal devices at the workplace, SPAs are extensively used for integrating in-office and remote employees on a collaborative platform. Other factors, including the advent of Industry 4.0, along with significant improvements in the information technology (IT) infrastructure, are anticipated to drive the market further. Looking forward, the global smart process application market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 12% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Appian, Dell EMC, IBM, JDA Software (Now Blue Yonder), Kana Software (Verint Systems), Kofax Inc. ( Thoma Bravo), Opentext Corp., Pegasystems Inc., Salesforce.Com and SAP SE. Key Questions Answered in This Report

  • How has the global Smart process application market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global Smart process application market?
  • What are the key regional markets?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the offering?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the solutions?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the services?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment type?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the organization size?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the vertical?
  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
  • What is the structure of the global Smart process application market and who are the key players?
  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Smart Process Application Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Deployment Type6.1 On-premises6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Cloud-based6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Offering7.1 Solutions7.1.1 Market Breakup by Type7.1.1.1 Enterprise Content Management7.1.1.1.1 Market Trends7.1.1.1.2 Market Forecast7.1.1.2 Business Process Management7.1.1.2.1 Market Trends7.1.1.2.2 Market Forecast7.1.1.3 Customer Experience Management7.1.1.3.1 Market Trends7.1.1.3.2 Market Forecast7.1.1.4 Business Intelligence and Analytics7.1.1.4.1 Market Trends7.1.1.4.2 Market Forecast7.1.1.5 Others7.1.1.5.1 Market Trends7.1.1.5.2 Market Forecast7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Services7.2.1 Market Breakup by Type7.2.1.1 Support and Maintenance Services7.2.1.1.1 Market Trends7.2.1.1.2 Market Forecast7.2.1.2 Professional Services7.2.1.2.1 Market Trends7.2.1.2.2 Market Forecast7.2.1.3 Managed Services7.2.1.3.1 Market Trends7.2.1.3.2 Market Forecast7.2.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Organization Size8.1 Small Sized Businesses8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Medium Sized Businesses8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Large Enterprises8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Vertical9.1 BFSI9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Telecom & IT9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 Public Sector, Energy and Utilities9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast9.4 Media and Entertainment9.4.1 Market Trends9.4.2 Market Forecast9.5 Manufacturing9.5.1 Market Trends9.5.2 Market Forecast9.6 Retail9.6.1 Market Trends9.6.2 Market Forecast9.7 Healthcare9.7.1 Market Trends9.7.2 Market Forecast9.8 Education9.8.1 Market Trends9.8.2 Market Forecast9.9 Transportation and Logistics9.9.1 Market Trends9.9.2 Market Forecast9.10 Others9.10.1 Market Trends9.10.2 Market Forecast 10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis 12 Value Chain Analysis 13 Porters Five Forces Analysis 14 Price Analysis 15 Competitive Landscape15.1 Market Structure15.2 Key Players15.3 Profiles of Key Players15.3.1 Appian15.3.1.1 Company Overview15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio15.3.1.3 Financials15.3.2 Dell EMC15.3.2.1 Company Overview15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio15.3.3 IBM15.3.3.1 Company Overview15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio15.3.3.3 Financials15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.4 JDA Software (Now Blue Yonder)15.3.4.1 Company Overview15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio15.3.5 Kana Software (Verint Systems)15.3.5.1 Company Overview15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio15.3.6 Kofax Inc. ( Thoma Bravo)15.3.6.1 Company Overview15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio15.3.7 Opentext Corp.15.3.7.1 Company Overview15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio15.3.8 Pegasystems Inc.15.3.8.1 Company Overview15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio15.3.8.3 Financials15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.9 Salesforce.Com15.3.9.1 Company Overview15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio15.3.9.3 Financials15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis 15.3.10 SAP SE15.3.10.1 Company Overview15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio15.3.10.3 Financials15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

TheStreet

