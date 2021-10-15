CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Dairy Farmers Of Canada Teaming Up Once More With The Great Canadian Baking Show

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 9 days ago

Spoiler alert: the secret ingredient in successful baking is 100% Canadian Dairy!

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 15, 2021 /CNW/ - This fall, Dairy Farmers of Canada (DFC) is teaming up once again with The Great Canadian Baking Show for the series' fifth season, which premieres on Sunday, October 17 at 8pm (8:30 NT) on CBC and CBC Gem. As part of this innovative partnership, DFC will work with an influential chef and former participant to showcase the high standards behind 100% real Canadian dairy.

The Great Canadian Baking Show has quickly become one of Canada's most popular television series. Each week, talented bakers from across the country tackle culinary-themed challenges as they compete to win the coveted title. Read more about this season's bakers here.

"More and more Canadians are preparing their meals at home these days, and dairy farmers want to help millions of amateur bakers discover the benefits of cooking with dairy," said Pierre Lampron, President of Dairy Farmers of Canada. "We want consumers to know that Canadian dairy products make such great ingredients because our milk is produced under some of the most stringent standards in the world. Canadians have a great deal of trust in our dairy farmers, the Blue Cow logo, and we are proud to live up to their high expectations."

A 30-second vignette featuring Mahathi Mundluru, the season 4 runner-up, and culinary and fitness superstar, Wallace Wong ('the Six Pack Chef'), will air across CBC and as a countdown clock before shows air. As part of the sponsorship, DFC is presenting CBC's "Bake it with Canadian Dairy" contest and both partners will also share recipes featuring Canadian dairy corresponding to each week's theme.

For more information, please visit dairyfarmers.ca and don't forget to tune in to The Great Canadian Baking Show, beginning Sunday, October 17 on CBC and CBC Gem.

ABOUT DAIRY FARMERS OF CANADADairy Farmers of Canada is the national policy, lobbying and promotional organization representing Canadian dairy producers. DFC strives to create stable conditions for the dairy sector in our country. It also seeks to maintain policies that promote the sustainability of Canadian dairy production and works to promote dairy products and their health benefits.

ABOUT CBC/RADIO- CANADACBC/Radio-Canada is Canada's national public broadcaster. Through our mandate to inform, enlighten and entertain, we play a central role in strengthening Canadian culture. As Canada's trusted news source, we offer a uniquely Canadian perspective on news, current affairs and world affairs. Our distinctively homegrown entertainment programming draws audiences from across the country. Deeply rooted in communities, CBC/Radio-Canada offers diverse content in English, French and eight Indigenous languages. We also deliver content in Spanish, Arabic, Chinese, Punjabi and Tagalog, as well as both official languages, through Radio Canada International (RCI). We are leading the transformation to meet the needs of Canadians in a digital world.

SOURCE Dairy Farmers of Canada

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Mary Federau Named To The Women's Executive Network 2021 Canada's Most Powerful Women: Top 100 List

TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - The 2021 Canada's Most Powerful Women: Top 100 Award Winners list has been released by the Women's Executive Network, recognizing outstanding women across Canada who advocate for workforce diversity and inspire tomorrow's leaders. Mattamy Asset Management is extremely proud to announce that Mary Federau, the organization's Executive Vice President, has been named to this prestigious list for the first time.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Jill Nykoliation Recognized As One Of Canada's Most Powerful CEOs By WXN

The Juniper Park\TBWA CEO Joins Canada's Most Powerful Women: Top 100 Award Winners For 2021. TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Jill Nykoliation, CEO of global Toronto-based agency Juniper Park\TBWA, has been recognized as one of Canada's Most Powerful CEOs by Women's Executive Network (WXN), as part of the 2021 Canada's Most Powerful Women: Top 100 Awards. The awards span the private, public and not-for-profit sectors, with the winners selected by WXN's Diversity Council of Canada.
BUSINESS
farmersadvance.com

Will milk prices keep U.S. dairy farmers in business?

U.S. milk prices are heading in the right direction but have a ways to go to reach needed profitability on the farm. The Agriculture Department announced the September Federal order Class III benchmark at $16.53 per hundredweight, up 58 cents from August and only a dime above September 2020. The nine month average stands at $16.75, down from $17.48 at this time a year ago and compares to $16.11 in 2019.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dairy Products#Cnw#Dfc#Cbc Gem#Canadians#Canadian Dairy
Agriculture Online

Q&A: Derrick Josi, Oregon dairy farmer and author

Derrick Josi’s face might look familiar. He’s easy to find on social media and has been a featured guest on news programs and podcasts around the county. More than 700,000 people subscribe to TDF Honest Farming’s content across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Josi recently found another way to share his story as an Oregon dairy farmer by publishing An Industry Worth Fighting For.
OREGON STATE
u.today

Ripple Partner CGI Teams up with Bank of Montreal and National Bank of Canada

According to a press release, Ripple partner public company CGI has partnered with two major Canadian banks, the Bank of Montreal and the National Bank of Canada, to help them accelerate their digital transformation via CGI Trade360 transaction flow. That includes automating the flow of paper documentation and improving trade...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Canada
NewsBreak
Recipes
Country
China
Vice

Anti-Vax Influencer and Failed Politician Now Intubated in ICU for COVID

One of Canada’s most prominent COVID-conspiracy theorists and anti-lockdown activists is reportedly in the midst of a desperate battle with COVID-19 in an intensive care unit. Mark Friesen—a prominent People Party of Canada candidate—is fighting pneumonia he got as a result of COVID-19 and is currently intubated, according to several...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TechCrunch

US retail giants pull Chinese surveillance tech from shelves

In a statement to TechCrunch, Home Depot said it’s “committed to upholding the highest standards of ethical sourcing and we immediately stopped selling products from Lorex when this was brought to our attention.” Home Depot also stopped selling Ezviz products, a spokesperson confirmed. Best Buy said it was “discontinuing its relationship” with both Lorex and Ezviz.
RETAIL
The Independent

Households warned of ‘Christmas crisis’ for bin collections as drivers quit for better-paid jobs

Households are being warned about a shortage of bin collections at Christmas as drivers are reportedly leaving their jobs to increase their salary by as much as 60 per cent elsewhere.Bin lorry drivers - who earn on average around £25,000 a year - are said to be receiving pay deals worth as much as £40,000 to switch to roles in supermarkets, food hauliers or online retailers.Residents of councils in London, Devon, Surrey and Peterborough have already reported collections being suspended or delayed. There have also been complaints about overflowing bins and missed rounds in areas affected by staff shortages.The news...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Farmers to slash food production after worker shortage causes ‘unprecedented’ waste

British farmers are being forced to slash production next year because of a massive shortfall in workers that has caused an “unprecedented” amount of food to be thrown into landfill in 2021.The food supply crunch is set to come at a time when imports of produce from the EU are under increased strain due to the introduction of a wave of border controls and checks which have been repeatedly postponed after Brexit.Shoppers are being advised to brace for more empty shelves and significant food price inflation as UK production falls and more goods are imported, increasing the country’s carbon footprint.The...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
TheConversationCanada

How to make fragile global supply chains stronger and more sustainable

In 2019, global supply chains moved more than US$19 trillion in exported goods. The production and sale of many items we need and use — including toys, clothes, food, electronics and home furniture — depend on global supply chains. For most of us, supply chains are no longer an abstract concept. The COVID-19 pandemic raised our awareness about the interdependence of our economic systems. We now understand the many ways these chains directly shape and impact our lives. The pandemic has also revealed the fragility of global supply chains as U.S. President Joe Biden and others warn of the impact...
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. Access To Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results Information

TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSX: CF) is scheduled to release its second quarter results and supplementary financial information on Monday, November 8, 2021 after TSX market close. Interested investors, the media and other stakeholders may review the earnings release and supplementary financial information at www.cgf.com/investor-relations/investor-resources/financial-reports/
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Independent

10 best peated whiskies: From Scotland to Japan, these are our top smoky drams

One of the key skills a whisky distiller or blender must master when creating a new expression is an ability to tease exciting, new flavours out of their spirits within the restricted ingredients and production methods permitted.To emphasise their whiskies distinctiveness, distilleries tend to promote as many unique aspects about their products as they can: what casks the whisky has been finished in; how the proximity of sea lends their expressions a unique character; or why their local source of water is more vital than anyone else’s. When you’re dealing in malted barley, water, yeast, oak and nothing else, it’s...
DRINKS
TheStreet

Ontario Disconnect From Work Legislation A Start To Improve Work-Life Balance

TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - The introduction of legislation that would require companies to develop disconnect from work policies is a welcome start to improve work-life balance for Ontario workers. "Technology has increasingly blurred work-life balance, a situation exacerbated during COVID-19 as people turned their home into their job...
ECONOMY
Entrepreneur

3 Natural Gas ETFs to Buy on the Dip

Natural gas prices have soared to record highs this year due to a global energy crunch. Furthermore, because the EIA anticipates prices will remain high, at least through year’s end...
STOCKS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
60K+
Post
227K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy