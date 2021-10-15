CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ChenMed Adds Established Community Practice To Serve More Seniors In Tidewater

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ChenMed, a leading provider of primary care to Medicare-eligible seniors, has expanded its operations in Virginia with the acquisition of Howard Steier, M.D.'s internal medicine practice. Dr. Steier's patients will be served from ChenMed's JenCare Senior Medical Center located in Virginia Beach.

We look forward to welcoming Dr. Steier's patients to the JenCare family.

With nearly 100 medical centers in 12 states, ChenMed offers a full range of primary care services to seniors, from preventive care to diagnostic services and management of chronic diseases. The medical centers, located in underserved communities, are led by caring, expert doctors who coordinate all aspects of their patients' care.

"As we join forces with more primary practices in the Virginia Beach area with Medicare Advantage panels, we will continue to increase the number of seniors to whom we provide access to our affordable, VIP-care," said Lisa Stevens, M.D., chief medical officer for the JenCare Virginia market. "We are honored that Dr. Steier has chosen us to care for his geriatric patients and the practice he has nurtured for the last 46 years. We look forward to welcoming Dr. Steier's patients to the JenCare family."

ChenMed operates five JenCare Senior Medical Centers in the Tidewater area located in Virginia Beach, Newport News, Norfolk, Hampton and Portsmouth. Elsewhere in Virginia, there are four additional JenCare Senior Medical Centers located in Richmond.

"JenCare caters specifically to seniors and has the resources patients need as they get older," noted Dr. Steier. "I like how readily available they make their physicians to patients. They also genuinely care about the patients they're treating."

About ChenMed

ChenMed, headquartered in Miami, is a privately owned medical, management and technology company that brings concierge-style medicine — and better health outcomes — to the neediest populations. Physician-led, ChenMed is a provider of choice for some 20 Medicare Advantage health insurance plans. Operating nearly 100 primary care medical practices for diverse populations of seniors, ChenMed results include up to 75 percent drops in emergency room visits and 30 to 50 percent reductions of inpatient hospital admissions. In addition, this high-touch primary care is shown to reduce coronavirus deaths by 40 percent, according to a study published in American Journal of Preventive Cardiology . A Fortune 2020 "Change the World" company, ChenMed brands include Chen Senior Medical Center, Dedicated Senior Medical Center and JenCare Senior Medical Center.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chenmed-adds-established-community-practice-to-serve-more-seniors-in-tidewater-301401572.html

SOURCE ChenMed

