CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kirkland, WA

Monolithic Power Systems To Report Third Quarter Results On October 28, 2021

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 10 days ago

KIRKLAND, Wash., Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPS) (Nasdaq: MPWR), a global company that provides high-performance, semiconductor-based power electronics solutions, today announced plans to report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

MPS will report its results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th and host its quarterly conference at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET. The live event will be held via a Zoom webinar, which can be accessed at https://mpsic.zoom.us/j/97341463994.

A replay of the event will be available for one year under the Investor Relations website at www.monolithicpower.com two hours after the live event has concluded.

About Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPS) is a global company that provides high-performance, semiconductor-based power electronics solutions. MPS' mission is to reduce energy and material consumption to improve all aspects of quality of life. Founded in 1997 by Michael Hsing, MPS has three core strengths: deep system-level knowledge, strong semiconductor design expertise, and innovative proprietary semiconductor process and system integration technologies. These combined advantages enable MPS to provide customers with reliable, compact and monolithic solutions that offer highly energy-efficient and cost-effective products, as well as providing a consistent return on investment to our stockholders. MPS can be contacted through its website at www.monolithicpower.com or its support offices around the world.

###

Monolithic Power Systems, MPS, and the MPS logo are registered trademarks of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. in the U.S. and trademarked in certain other countries.

Contact:Bernie BlegenChief Financial OfficerMonolithic Power Systems, Inc.408-826-0777investors@monolithicpower.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Press

QuickLogic to Report Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on Wednesday, November 17, 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK), a developer of ultra-low power multi-core voice-enabled SoCs, embedded FPGA IP, and Endpoint AI solutions, today announced it has scheduled a conference call to discuss its third quarter fiscal year 2021 financial results on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time/2:30 p.m. Pacific Time.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MyChesCo

Bentley Systems to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Operating Results; Presenting at Upcoming Investor Conferences

EXTON, PA — Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY) announced the date for the release of its third quarter 2021 operating results and its presentations at upcoming investor conferences. Third Quarter 2021 Operating Results. Bentley Systems announced it will release third quarter 2021 operating results, before the market opens, on Tuesday,...
EXTON, PA
TheStreet

Autolus Therapeutics To Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results And Host Conference Call On November 3

LONDON, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autolus Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: AUTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2021 financial results and operational highlights before open of U.S. markets on Wednesday, November 3, 2021. Management will host...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Crane Co. Declares Fourth Quarter Dividend

Crane Co., a diversified manufacturer of highly engineered industrial products, today announced its regular quarterly dividend of $0.43 per share for the fourth quarter of 2021. The dividend is payable on December 8, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 30, 2021. Crane Co....
FINANCIAL REPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Business
Kirkland, WA
Business
City
Kirkland, WA
TheStreet

Goodyear To Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

AKRON, Ohio, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) - Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Report will report third quarter 2021 financial results on Friday, Nov. 5, to be followed by an investor conference call at 9:30 a.m. EDT. Prior to the commencement of...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

MariMed Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Date

NORWOOD, Mass., Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MariMed, Inc. (OTCQX: MRMD) ("MariMed" or the "Company"), a leading multi-state cannabis operator focused on improving lives every day, today announced it will report its third quarter 2021 financial results for the period ending September 30, 2021 on November 15, 2021 after market close. Management will host a conference call on November 16, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. EDT to discuss the results.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Patria Announces Third Quarter 2021 Investor Call

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patria (Nasdaq:PAX) announced today that it will release financial results for the third quarter 2021 on Thursday, November 18, 2021, and host a conference call via public webcast at 9:00 a.m. ET. To register, please use the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/oggk226v.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Advanced Emissions Solutions To Host Third Quarter 2021 Conference Call On November 10th

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADES) (the "Company" or "ADES") today announced the Company expects to release its third quarter 2021 financial results and file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2021 after market close on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. A conference call to discuss the Company's financial performance is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, November 10, 2021.
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Electronics#Design#Mps#Mpwr#Investor Relations
TheStreet

Media Advisory - Intact Financial Corporation To Announce 2021 Third Quarter Results On November 9, 2021 And Hold Earnings Conference Call The Following Day

TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) will release its 2021 third quarter results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. The company will hold its 2021 third quarter earnings conference call for analysts and investors on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I Announces Closing Of Upsized Initial Public Offering And Exercise Of Over-Allotment Option Generating Total Gross Proceeds Of $200m

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (the "Company") announced today the closing of its initial public offering of 20,000,000 units (upsized from 15,000,000 units), which includes 2,500,000 units issued upon the exercise of the underwriter's over-allotment option, at a public offering price of $10.00 per unit. The total gross proceeds of the initial public offering amounts to $200,000,000. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. The units are listed on the Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") under the ticker symbol "GTACU". Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and redeemable warrants are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq under the symbols "GTAC" and "GTACW" respectively.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Eastside Distilling, Inc. Announces Securities Purchase Agreement For Private Placement

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastside Distilling, Inc. (EAST) - Get Eastside Distilling Inc Report (" Eastside" or the "Company"), a consumer-focused beverage company that builds craft inspired experiential brands and high-quality artisan products around premium spirits and ready-to-drink "RTD" craft cocktails, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement for a private placement offering with Crater Lake Private Limited.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

PyroGenesis To Present At The Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference On October 28, 2021

MONTREAL, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (http://pyrogenesis.com) (TSX: PYR) (PYR) (FRA: 8PY), a high-tech company (hereinafter referred to as the "Company" or "PyroGenesis"), that designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes advanced plasma processes and sustainable solutions which are geared to reduce greenhouse gases (GHG), today announced that P. Peter Pascali, Chief Executive Officer and Chair of PyroGenesis, will present at the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference which is being held virtually on October 27-28, 2021.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Trademarks
TheStreet

Albemarle Corporation Announces Dividend

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Albemarle Corporation (ALB) - Get Albemarle Corporation Report announces that it has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.39 per share. The dividend, which has an annualized rate of $1.56, is payable Jan. 3, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business as of Dec. 17, 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Augmedix, Inc. Announces Uplisting To Nasdaq And Pricing Of Public Offering Of $40,000,000 Of Common Stock

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Augmedix, Inc. (Nasdaq: AUGX) ("Augmedix"), a leading provider of virtual medical documentation and live clinical support, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 10,000,000 shares of its common stock ("Common Stock") at a public offering price of $4.00 per share. In addition, Augmedix has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,500,000 shares of Common Stock at the public offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions. Gross proceeds from the offering before expenses and underwriting commissions are expected to be $40,000,000.00. The offering is expected to close on or about October 28, 2021 subject to customary closing conditions. Augmedix plans to use the net proceeds it receives from the offering to fund increased investment in sales and marketing, research and development and general and administrative costs as Augmedix increases its scale.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

What 8 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Monolithic Power Systems

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 8 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Monolithic Power Systems has an average price target of $513.38 with a high of $620.00 and a low of $440.00.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Aldeyra Therapeutics Schedules Webcast And Conference Call To Report Third-Quarter 2021 Financial Results And Discuss Recent Business Highlights

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALDX) (Aldeyra) will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET Thursday, October 28, 2021 to report financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 and discuss recent business highlights. The dial-in numbers are (866) 211-4098 for domestic callers and (647) 689-6613 for international callers....
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Myers Industries Announces Reporting Date And Conference Call For 2021 Third Quarter Results

Myers Industries, Inc. (MYE) - Get Myers Industries, Inc. Report today announced that it will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 on Thursday, November 4, 2021 before the market opens. The Company will host a conference call the same day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company's financial results and other business matters.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. To Host 2021 Third Quarter Results Conference Call On October 28, 2021

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNOB) (the "Company" or "ConnectOne"), parent company of ConnectOne Bank (the "Bank"), today announced that it plans to release results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, before the market opens on Thursday, October 28, 2021. Management will also host a conference call and audio webcast at 10:00 a.m. ET on October 28, 2021, to review the Company's financial performance and operating results.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Bloom Energy Stock Skyrockets on $4.5 Billion SK Group Deal

Bloom Energy (BE) - Get Bloom Energy Corporation Class A Report soared Monday after the renewable electric power company announced a $4.5 billion deal with SK ecoplant, an affiliate of South Korean conglomerate SK Group. Shares of the Danbury, Conn. company ended up $7.50, or 37%, at $27.69. The deal...
STOCKS
TheStreet

FG Financial Group, Inc. Announces Pricing Of Public Offering

FG Financial Group, Inc. (FGF) , ("FG Financial Group" or the "Company") today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 652,174 shares of its common stock, at a public offering price of $4.00 per share, for gross proceeds of $2,608,696, before deducting underwriting commissions and offering expenses. All of the shares are being offered by the Company.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
60K+
Post
227K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy