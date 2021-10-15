CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unum Group Declares Quarterly Dividend Of $0.30 Per Share Of Its Common Stock

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective October 15, 2021, the Unum Group (UNM) - Get Unum Group Report Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share on its common stock to be paid November 19, 2021, to stockholders of record as of October 29, 2021.

ABOUT UNUM Unum (UNM) - Get Unum Group Report an international provider of workplace benefits and services, has been helping workers and their families for more than 170 years. Through its Unum and Colonial Life brands, the company offers disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision and stop-loss insurance; leave and absence management support and behavioral health services. In 2020, Unum reported revenues of $13.2 billion and paid $7.6 billion in benefits. The Fortune 250 company is one of the 2021 World's Most Ethical Companies, recognized by the Ethisphere® Institute.

SOURCE Unum Group

#Dividend#The Unum Group#Unm#Unum
