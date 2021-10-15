CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord Medical Files 2020 Annual Report On Form 20-F

BEIJING, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited ("Concord Medical" or the "Company") (NYSE: CCM), a healthcare provider specialized in cancer treatment, research, education and prevention by establishing proton centers, premium cancer hospitals, and specialty cancer hospitals and operating an extensive network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in China, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 (the "Annual Report") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. An electronic copy of the Annual Report can be accessed on Concord Medical's investor relations website at http://ir.ccm.cn and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . Shareholders may receive a hard copy of the Annual Report free of charge upon request. Requests should be submitted to http://ir.ccm.cn .

About Concord Medical

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited is a healthcare provider specialized in cancer treatment, research, education and prevention. The Company operates a network of medically advanced comprehensive cancer hospitals and standalone radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centres in China. The Company focuses on providing multidisciplinary cancer care approach in all areas of oncology services in its cancer hospitals. The Company is also establishing proton centers, premium cancer hospitals, and specialty cancer hospitals. In October 2020, the company completed the construction of Guangzhou Concord Cancer Center, which is expected to be in operation in June 2021. The Company also equips its hospitals with technologically advanced equipment such as the state-of-the-art proton therapy system in its Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou cancer hospitals. In addition, the Company saw the opportunity of the expanding market of medical equipment in China and developed its product life-cycle management services form its existing medical equipment and consumable sales services. As of December 31, 2020, the Company operated a network of 27 radiotherapy centers and diagnostic imaging centers, which are based in 20 hospitals, established under long-term lease and management services arrangements with the Company and spanning over 20 cities across 13 provinces and administrative regions in China. To ensure the commitment to the highest standard of medical services for patients, the Company offers ongoing education and training for doctors and other medical professionals in its network hospitals and centres in both domestic and overseas medical institutions. For more information, please see http://ir.ccm.cn .

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/concord-medical-files-2020-annual-report-on-form-20-f-301401478.html

SOURCE Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited

Community Policy