The Portland Trail Blazers are 16-5 against the Sacramento Kings since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Wednesday. The Trail Blazers and Sacramento are opening their 2021-2022 seasons against one another at 10 p.m. ET at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Portland is coming off of a 42-30 season with hopes of advancing further than the first round of the playoffs, where they were eliminated by the Denver Nuggets 126-115 in game six. On the other hand, the Kings missed the playoffs altogether last season and are looking forward to a clean start.

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO