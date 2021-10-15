CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bears eye share of 1st place when Rodgers, Packers visit

By Associated Press
 9 days ago

The Chicago Bears can tie Aaron Rodgers and the Packers for the NFC North lead if they beat Green Bay at Soldier Field on Sunday.

The Packers have won 19 of their past 22 meetings counting the playoffs. Green Bay is 21-5 against the Bears in games Rodgers has started.

In one of the losses, he left with an injury after the opening series.

Chicago comes in with two straight wins but rookie quarterback Justin Fields is dealing with a hyperextended knee but has been practicing.

Watch the Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers take on the Chicago Bears Sunday at 10 a.m. on FOX40!

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

