Former manager with CDPH Office of AIDS charged in connection with fraud scheme

(KTXL) – A Sacramento woman has been charged with defrauding the California Department of Public Health.

According to court documents, Christine Iwamoto was a former manager at CDPH’s Office of AIDS when she and five others, including 45-year-old Schenelle M. Flores , schemed to divert CDPH funds for private use.

Court documents allege that Iwamoto billed CDPH for work from her “consulting business,” which included purchasing large numbers of gift cards under the guise of “patient incentives” and keeping them for herself.

Iwamoto, Flores and four others are alleged to have billed the state for HIV prevention services that never happened.

Documents show the “corporation” had a contract with the CDPH that included “distributing condoms and other harm reduction supplies.”

In total, $2 million in personal benefits were obtained by the six fraudsters.

Iwamoto is also accused of using the name Patricia Roberts to bill the Office of AIDS.

If guilty, she faces a fine of up to $750,000 and a maximum of 20 years in prison.

