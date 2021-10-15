CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sacramento, CA

Former manager with CDPH Office of AIDS charged in connection with fraud scheme

By Jordan Radach
FOX40
FOX40
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VtmVS_0cSkaIt900

(KTXL) – A Sacramento woman has been charged with defrauding the California Department of Public Health.

According to court documents, Christine Iwamoto was a former manager at CDPH’s Office of AIDS when she and five others, including 45-year-old Schenelle M. Flores , schemed to divert CDPH funds for private use.

California union leader charged with tax fraud, embezzlement

Court documents allege that Iwamoto billed CDPH for work from her “consulting business,” which included purchasing large numbers of gift cards under the guise of “patient incentives” and keeping them for herself.

Iwamoto, Flores and four others are alleged to have billed the state for HIV prevention services that never happened.

Documents show the “corporation” had a contract with the CDPH that included “distributing condoms and other harm reduction supplies.”

In total, $2 million in personal benefits were obtained by the six fraudsters.

Iwamoto is also accused of using the name Patricia Roberts to bill the Office of AIDS.

If guilty, she faces a fine of up to $750,000 and a maximum of 20 years in prison.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX40

Galt Police: Two arrested for attempted homicide on officer

GALT, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people have been arrested after shooting at an officer early Saturday morning, the Galt Police Department said in a statement. Just after 3 a.m. Saturday, an officer identified a vehicle that had been involved in a prior drunken driving incident stopped along Boessow Road, east of Crystal Way. The officer […]
GALT, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
FOX40

Health officials investigating COVID-19 outbreak in Sacramento County Main Jail, RCCC

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento County health officials are investigating a COVID-19 outbreak at two facilities.  Sacramento County Public Health and Correctional Health are investigating outbreaks at the Sacramento County Main Jail and the Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center. The outbreak was confirmed on Monday, officials said. There are 32 positive cases at the main jail […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

FOX40

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
341K+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy