10 things that made us smile this week

By Annie Reneau
Upworthy
Upworthy
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=267gmh_0cSka7GP00

We can all use more reasons to smile, and thankfully there is no shortage of them. Here we've gathered ten snippets of delight, joy, and hope to help you sail into the weekend with a happy heart.

Enjoy.

Good dog becomes VERY concerned when his owner jumps into the lake.

Don't worry, hooman, I come save you! The way the doggo went around to get into the water instead of jumping in leads me to believe maybe it was even a little scared to go in. But doggone it, there was a life to save! Sweet puppers.

Yikes on bikes, this kiddo is a great little actor.

twitter.com

If they don’t stop playing and put this little boy in some acting classes!pic.twitter.com/9OfFKJhe10

First of all, fun costume. Second of all, the kid is ALL IN. Terrifyingly good.

Love this dad teaching his daughter a tricky skateboarding move.

www.instagram.com

Three cheers for awesome dads.

Speaking of skating, how often do we see a news anchor reporting WHILE skateboarding?

twitter.com

Free skateboarding lessons are happening at a new skatepark in Detroit. Of course I had to show the kids something on @Local4News. In all seriousness - as a child, I would have killed for a new park and mentors in the skateboarding community. Glad to see it’s happening in Detroitpic.twitter.com/3fvC8VJvDq

You just know this guy has been waiting for the opportunity to show off his skating skills his whole broadcast news career. Congratulations, dude!

Librarians are superheroes and this "Tough Topics" guide proves it.

twitter.com

Clever librarians. You don’t have to ask.pic.twitter.com/xtifMiwJIf

Some people don't want to go up to a librarian and ask where to find a book about [fill in somewhat embarrassing/stigmatized/uncomfortable topic here]. This "Tough Topics" guide uses the Dewey decimal system, so it's actually universal to all libraries.

This donkey adores this human and it's so dang cute.

twitter.com

Donkey utterly adores their human.. IG: longhopesdonkeyshelterpic.twitter.com/MwxaUr6wRV

I love you. I love you. I loooovvvveee yoooouuuu. (Could live without kissing a donkey's nostril, but that's just me.)

This flower carpet in Belgium is absolutely stunning.

twitter.com

A carpet created from 500,000 dahlia and begonia flowers at Grand Place in Brussels, Belgium. 100 volunteers created this astonishing Floral Carpet that stretches out 19,000 sq. ft. Every two years it's a different cultural theme. This one honors Mexico & Aztec Culture.pic.twitter.com/Pwq2ifDA00

Every other summer, volunteers create an elaborate flower carpet in the center square of Brussels. 500,000 Dahlias and Begonias went into this carpet, which was made in 2018 . Absolutely stunning.

Miles Bonham is a wickedly talented 5-year-old.

twitter.com

Coldest vid I’ve seen today! #ReturnOfTheMack pic.twitter.com/JS0b3UYgUp

It's the zoom-in on the sippy cup that really drives the point home here. This kid is incredible. Read more about Miles and his musical talents here.

Kind kiddo gives his coat to a classmate who he noticed didn't have one.

www.instagram.com

Click the right arrow to see the sweet message from the kid's teacher. What a stand-up little guy!

The Rock is every parent with a kid in the backseat singing a neverending song.

www.instagram.com

Hilarious. We parents have alllll been there. But this patience is impressive, and the encouragement he gives his daughter despite having endured the same song over and over and over and over is just so sweet. Read more about The Rock singing along with his kiddos here .

Hope that brightened up your week! Tune in again next weekend for more reasons to smile.

Comments / 0

