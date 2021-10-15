CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bill Clinton recovering from urological infection, aide says

By ASSOCIATED PRESS
KTAR News
KTAR News
 9 days ago
ORANGE, Calif. (AP) — Bill Clinton will remain hospitalized overnight as he recovers from a urological infection. But a spokesman said Friday that he was doing better and was in good spirits. “All health indicators are trending in the right direction, including his white blood count which has decreased...

