Keep An Eye Out For Viotek GNV34DBE2 Ultrawide Display. The Viotek GNV34DBE2 is sold out in many places, though still on Amazon.com for the moment, which is not surprising as it offers a lovely mix of value and performance. It is a 21:9, 1440×3440 VA display with a 1500R curve which can handle HDR400 and features Freesync, with G-SYNC compatibility. The only real downside is the stand, which offers -5 to 15 degrees adjustment, but no swivel nor height adjustments; it is VESA 75x75mm compatible so the purchase of an arm would resolve that completely.

ELECTRONICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO