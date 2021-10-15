CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doctor Who Series 13 Cast: Meet the Guest Stars in the First Full Flux Trailer

By Louisa Mellor
Den of Geek
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConsidering that there are certainly names left off this list so as not to spoil any surprises, and that Doctor Who: Flux will tell its serialised story over just six episodes, a good few guest stars are on their way to save/destroy/marvel at the TARDIS (delete as appropriate). Some of them...

www.denofgeek.com

imdb.com

Common Cast in Apple’s Star-Filled Sci-Fi Series ‘Wool’

Common has signed onto the increasingly impressive cast of Apple TV+’s sci-fi drama series Wool. Wool is based on Hugh Howey’s best-selling trilogy of novels set in a future dystopia where a community exists in a giant silo underground, hundreds of stories deep, where they believe they’re protected from from a toxic atmosphere.
TV SERIES
tvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: First Look at Elizabeth Olsen in ‘Love & Death’, Trailers For ‘Doctor Who: Flux’, ‘Power Book II: Ghost’, and ‘Big Mouth’, ABC Sets ‘The Queen Family Singalong’, ‘Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous’ Return Date and More!

We have our first look at Elizabeth Olsen as Candy Montgomery in HBO Max’s upcoming limited series Love & Death. The series is a telling of the 1980 true story of Texas housewife Candy Montgomery’s murder of Betty Gore. It was inspired by the book “Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs”. The cast also includes Jesse Plemons, Lily Rabe, Patrick Fugit, Keir Gilchrist, Elizabeth Marvel, Tom Pelphrey and Krysten Ritter.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Forgotten Ryan Reynolds Action Flick Is Now One of the Top Films on Netflix

There are few stars in Hollywood as popular as Ryan Reynolds. Fans love the witty and charming actor, who has taken his superstardom to a whole new level after the release of Deadpool just five years ago. His new movies generate plenty of buzz, as do his various social media pages, and movie fans everywhere are consistently wondering when there will be new Ryan Reynolds titles to enjoy. The actor's next movie (Red Notice) may not be arriving until later this year, but one of his films from nearly a decade ago has recently added to Netflix, and fans have been flocking to watch one of the Reynolds projects they may have missed when it was first in theaters.
TV & VIDEOS
Ars Technica

The Weeping Angels are as terrifying as ever in Doctor Who: Flux trailer

We got the briefest of teasers for the upcoming 13th season (or series) of Doctor Who during San Diego Comic-Con in July, hinting at the return of some of the show's most classic villains. Now we finally have the full official trailer, and it's a doozy, particularly for hardcore fans, with glimpses of the Ood, the Cybermen, the Sontarans, and the Weeping Angels—for my money the most frightening and disturbing creatures the series has yet invented. Just the brief shot of them in this trailer gave me chills. And apparently there will be alien creatures known as the Ravaegers. This will also, alas, be Jodie Whittaker's last full season as the Doctor.
TV SERIES
Person
Kevin Mcnally
Person
Jodie Whittaker
Person
Robert Bathurst
Person
Jacob Anderson
Person
Blake Harrison
Vulture

The Doctor Who: Flux Trailer Serves Jodie Whittaker a Buffet of Baddies

Let’s take a trip down monster memory lane, shall we? Doctor Who: Flux is serving up a buffet of its best-known baddies to Jodie Whittaker before she regenerates out of her role as the Thirteenth Doctor next year (and takes showrunner Chris Chibnall with her). We already know that the Flux, the mysterious titular threat of the 13th series, will be responsible for enemies arriving from across the universe. In the new trailer, iconic villains such as the Ood, Sontarans, Weeping Angels, and Cybermen all make menacing appearances. But there’s also a preview of new faces, including some bedazzled beings and a furry, dog-like creature who reportedly will be called Karvanista. The Doctor, Yaz (Mandip Gill), and new companion Dan (John Bishop) are seen sprinting away from one of several explosions in the trailer. Quick shots introduce an inquisitive Jacob Anderson (Game of Thrones) in his new recurring role as Vinder, along with several guest stars. With scenes of two forces clashing on a battlefield and a disfigured character gravely telling the Doctor that “our final fight has begun,” the six episodes promise to be action-packed. Flux is set to air on BBC One, BBC America, and BBC iPlayer on October 31.
TV SERIES
GeekTyrant

DOCTOR WHO Season 13 Gets a Teaser Trailer, Title, and Premiere Date

BBC America has released a teaser trailer for Doctor Who Season 13, which is titled Doctor Who: Flux. This is Jodie Whittaker’s final season in the role of the Time Lord, and it’s set to make its big premiere on October 31st. In the teaser, The Doctor teases the fight...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Doctor Who confirms full list of writers and directors for season 13

Doctor Who bosses have revealed more key details about the upcoming 13th season, including the full roster of writers and directors. Unlike previous series, the new six-episode instalment will tell one serialised story, Doctor Who: Flux, rather than a series of standalone episodes. Because of this format change, fewer guest writers have been invited this time around.
TV SERIES
imdb.com

Not Even Doctor Who Star Jodie Whittaker Knows Who The Next Doctor Is

Fans are preparing to say goodbye to Jodie Whittaker, the Thirteenth Doctor, as her run as a Time Lord comes to an end. Whittaker confirmed with the BBC earlier this week that she, as well as Mandip Gill who plays the Doctor's companion Yaz, had wrapped filming on "Doctor Who." More than likely, this final wrapping is in reference to the upcoming season of "Doctor Who: Flux," as well as the series of specials set to debut in 2022, but Whittaker also noted on an episode of "The Graham Norton Show" that she had also filmed her half of the regeneration....
CELEBRITIES
#First Doctor#Bbc Tv#Bbc One#Bbc America#British#Poldark#Downing Street#Crown#Britannia#Being Human And Inspector
Collider

'Doctor Who' Season 13 Trailer Reveals Guest Actors and Monsters for Jodie Whittaker's Final Season as the Doctor

It's impossible to talk about Doctor Who without discussing the numerous iconic creatures that the titular Doctor has come across in their travels across space and time. With season 13 of the long-running series about to premiere this month, a brand new trailer has shown off a number of new creatures as well as reveals the guest actors that will be making appearances in the upcoming new season.
TV SERIES
Cinema Blend

Doctor Who: Flux Trailer Brings Back Many Familiar Enemies For Jodie Whittaker's Final Season

It’s been over a year and a half since Doctor Who Season 12 wrapped up, and 10 months since we last spent time with Jodie Whittaker’s Thirteenth Doctor and her cohorts. Well, the wait for a reunion is almost over, as Doctor Who Season 13, a.k.a. Doctor Who: Flux, premieres at the end of the month. The six-episode season marks the beginning of the end for Whittaker’s incarnation of The Doctor, and a new trailer had dropped revealing that she’ll be running into some familiar faces over the course of her next adventure.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Line of Duty fans delighted as star joins new series of Doctor Who

Doctor Who has released its first look at the highly-anticipated 13th season of the sci-fi drama and with it revealed some of the exciting guest stars appearing in the new episodes. The six-episode series titled Doctor Who: Flux, which will begin airing on Sunday 31 October, will feature a number...
TV SERIES
iconvsicon.com

‘THE CHALLENGE: ALL STARS’ Season Two Cast and Teaser Trailer Unveiled!

Paramount+, the streaming service from ViacomCBS, and MTV Entertainment Studios have announced the triumphant return of their powerhouse series THE CHALLENGE: ALL STARS has been greenlit for season two and will return on Thursday, Nov. 11. The 10-episode long season will drop weekly on Thursdays, exclusively on Paramount+. Hosted by...
TV SERIES
TV Series
TV Series
Entertainment
Entertainment
TV & Videos
TV & Videos
BBC
BBC
Halloween
Halloween
Netflix
Netflix
Doctor Who
Doctor Who
EW.com

The new Doctor Who trailer teases the return of some familiar monsters

Doctor Who is bringing back a few familiar faces — monstrous faces made of concrete and slimy tentacles. BBC America dropped the first trailer for the upcoming season 13 on Friday, teasing the return of familiar foes like the Weeping Angels, Ood, Cybermen, and Sontarans. In some ways, the teaser looks like textbook Who, what with all the time travel, sonic screwdriver shenanigans, and running. (So much running!) But the new season — titled Doctor Who: Flux — is also a bit of a departure for the show: Jodie Whittaker's recent seasons have mostly been comprised of standalone episodes, but showrunner Chris Chibnall is billing Flux as something more like the Who serials of the past — six episodes all telling one unified story.
TV & VIDEOS
Anime News Network

Kentarō Hiyama's First Pregnancy Live-Action Series' Trailer Reveals More Cast, Staff

Netflix unveiled a new trailer, teaser art, and more cast and staff for the live-action series adaptation of Eri Sakai's Hiyama Kentarō no Ninshin (Kentarō Hiyama's First Pregnancy) manga on Tuesday. The series' English title is He's Expecting. The additional cast members include Mariko Tsutsui, Lily Franky, Ryō Iwamatsu, Kazuya...
TV SERIES
Telegraph

Doctor Who star Pearl Mackie: ‘The next Doctor should be non-binary’

Pearl Mackie never met her maternal grandfather; he died a year before she was born. But I think he’d be proud of the way her career is panning out. The 34-year-old actress, who famously played Bill, Doctor Who’s first openly gay companion, in Peter Capaldi’s final season as the Time Lord in 2017, is now starring in a thriller featuring, as its lead, primetime TV’s first gay male detective.
CELEBRITIES

