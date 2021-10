PETOSKEY — Petoskey’s city council and planning commission are slated to meet together next month. The joint meeting will likely focus largely on housing policy, and follows a few months' worth of push and pull from some council members who have expressed a desire for the planning commission to work faster on residential zoning changes. At the time of this reporting, the planning commission is expected to have met Thursday, and taken steps toward finalizing some of the zoning ordinance changes they’ve been discussing throughout most of this year.

PETOSKEY, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO