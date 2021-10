A 70-year-old California woman was seriously injured late Tuesday when she was struck by a bus in downtown Las Vegas. Las Vegas police said at 10:45 p.m. a “private party bus” struck the pedestrian at the intersection of First Street and Ogden Avenue. The pedestrian, a resident of Camarillo, California, was walking south in a crosswalk on Ogden when the driver of a white Ford F-550 shuttle bus attempted to make a left turn from First onto Ogden and struck the woman, police said.

