For the first time since 1999, the Atlanta Braves made it past the NLCS, and are going to the World Series. From the loss of arguably one of the greatest players in the league, to other unforeseen injuries, to last minute trades, it seems as though the Braves have been through it all this season. Many had given up on them, said they should focus on next year, and thought that there was no possible chance of them going to the postseason. But, despite all the adversity they have faced, Atlanta is once again heading to the main stage.

MLB ・ 3 HOURS AGO