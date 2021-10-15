CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
King County, WA

Kennedy Catholic High School holding Fall Open House on Wed., Oct. 20

I Love Kent
I Love Kent
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nfx54_0cSkSczD00

SPONSORED:

Kennedy Catholic High School will be holding their Fall Open House on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021 from 6-8 p.m.

“See all that our school has to offer, and find out firsthand why Kennedy Catholic is an excellent choice for your student.”

Click below for more info and to RSVP:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ey8ss_0cSkSczD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q2hWG_0cSkSczD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bnJUw_0cSkSczD00

Kennedy Catholic High School is located at 140 S 140th Street:

EDITOR’S NOTE: Sponsored Posts like this are paid, “Native Advertisements” that help businesses snd organizations improve their internet presence and all-important SEO. To learn more about how you can directly reach our expanding, engaged audience in South King County, please email Theresa Schaefer at [email protected].

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Three killed after Sudan's military seizes power in coup

KHARTOUM, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Sudan's military seized power from a transitional government on Monday and soldiers killed at least three people and wounded 80 as street protests broke out against the coup. The leader of the takeover, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, dissolved the military-civilian Sovereign Council that had been...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
King County, WA
King County, WA
Education
Local
Washington Education
The Hill

White House details new international travel rules

The Biden administration outlined on Monday very narrow exemptions that will permit unvaccinated international travelers to enter the United States. Anyone who is under the age of 18 traveling from overseas will need to show a negative COVID-19 test before boarding a flight, but are exempted from vaccination requirements, the White House said.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic School#Fall Open House On#Seo
NBC News

Baldwin was 'practicing' with gun when it went off, warrant says

Witnesses said actor Alec Baldwin was "practicing" with a gun when it went off before filming started on the set of "Rust" in New Mexico, according to information released Sunday in search warrants. The new information includes previously unreported statements from director Joel Souza and cameraman Reid Russell. Souza, 48,...
CELEBRITIES
CBS News

Biden says meeting with Manchin on social spending bill "went well"

Washington — President Biden met with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Joe Manchin in Delaware on Sunday as Democrats look to broker an agreement on the president's social spending plan, a person familiar with the gathering confirmed to CBS News. A White House official said Mr. Biden hosted...
CONGRESS & COURTS
I Love Kent

I Love Kent

Kent, WA
374
Followers
516
Post
48K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Events Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for Kent, WA

 https://ilovekent.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy