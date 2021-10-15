CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home Team Friday Week 9: Games and Scores

By Seth Austin
 9 days ago

Week 9 for Home Team Friday is here! Stick with @hometeamfriday on Twitter Friday night for all the latest scores!

Games:

Harrison vs. Bosse – 7 p.m.

Muhlenberg County vs. Breckinridge County – 7 p.m.

Johnston City vs. Carmi – 7 p.m.

Memorial vs. Castle – 7 p.m.

Henderson County vs. Daviess County – 7 p.m.

Albion vs. Fairfield – 7 p.m.

Boonville vs. Gibson Southern – 7 p.m.

Owensboro vs. Graves County – 7 p.m.

McLean County vs. Hancock County – 7 p.m.

Princeton vs. Heritage Hills – 7 p.m.

Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Hopkins County Central – 7 p.m.

Central vs. North – 7 p.m.

Union County vs. Paducah Tilghman – 7 p.m.

Mitchell vs. Perry Central – 7 p.m.

North Posey vs. Pike Central – 6:30 p.m.

Mater Dei vs. Reitz – 7 p.m.

Forest Park vs. Southridge – 6:30 p.m.

Crawford County vs. Tecumseh – 6:30 p.m.

South Spencer vs. Tell City – 7 p.m.

Jasper vs. Vincennes Lincoln – 6:30 p.m.

Mt. Vernon vs. Washington – 6:30 p.m.

Trigg County vs. Webster County – 7 p.m.

Apollo vs. Marshall County – 7 p.m.

Scores:

Harrison – 17

vs. Bosse – 14

Final

Muhlenberg County – 25

vs. Breckinridge County – 36

Final

Johnston City – 34

vs. Carmi – 8

Final

Memorial – 7

vs. Castle – 21

Final

Henderson County – 17

vs. Daviess County – 38

Final

Albion – 0

vs. Fairfield – 58

Final

Boonville – 6

vs. Gibson Southern – 37

Final

Owenbsboro – 35

vs. Graves County – 28

Final

McLean County – 12

vs. Hancock County – 22

Final

Princeton – 0

vs. Heritage Hills – 43

Final

Madisonville North Hopkins – 41

vs. Hopkins County Central – 7

Final

Central – 6

vs. North – 28

4Q

Union County – 21

vs. Paducah Tilghman – 19

Final

Mitchell – 7

vs. Perry Central – 33

Final

North Posey – 52

vs. Pike Central – 16

Final

Mater Dei – 21

vs. Reitz – 17

Final

Forest Park – 6

vs. Southridge – 26

Final

Crawford County – 3

vs. Tecumseh – 36

Final 2Q

South Spencer – 21

vs. Tell City – 14

Final

Jasper – 42

vs. Vincennes Lincoln – 6

Final

Mt. Vernon – 54

vs. Washington – 6

Final

Trigg County – 70

vs. Webster County – 26

Final

Apollo – 28

vs. Marshall County – 14

Final

Owensboro – 35

vs. Graves County – 28

Final

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

WEHT/WTVW

Putting 100 years of Evansville football into perspective

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The sights, sounds, smells, and feelings of a high school football game are unmatched. Any player on the field will tell you how special it is, but it takes those who haven’t played the game in a long time to give the perspective of how long the feeling lasts. “I just […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
