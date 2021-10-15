Home Team Friday Week 9: Games and Scores
Games:
Harrison vs. Bosse – 7 p.m.
Muhlenberg County vs. Breckinridge County – 7 p.m.
Johnston City vs. Carmi – 7 p.m.
Memorial vs. Castle – 7 p.m.
Henderson County vs. Daviess County – 7 p.m.
Albion vs. Fairfield – 7 p.m.
Boonville vs. Gibson Southern – 7 p.m.
Owensboro vs. Graves County – 7 p.m.
McLean County vs. Hancock County – 7 p.m.
Princeton vs. Heritage Hills – 7 p.m.
Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Hopkins County Central – 7 p.m.
Central vs. North – 7 p.m.
Union County vs. Paducah Tilghman – 7 p.m.
Mitchell vs. Perry Central – 7 p.m.
North Posey vs. Pike Central – 6:30 p.m.
Mater Dei vs. Reitz – 7 p.m.
Forest Park vs. Southridge – 6:30 p.m.
Crawford County vs. Tecumseh – 6:30 p.m.
South Spencer vs. Tell City – 7 p.m.
Jasper vs. Vincennes Lincoln – 6:30 p.m.
Mt. Vernon vs. Washington – 6:30 p.m.
Trigg County vs. Webster County – 7 p.m.
Apollo vs. Marshall County – 7 p.m.
Scores:
Harrison – 17
vs. Bosse – 14
Final
Muhlenberg County – 25
vs. Breckinridge County – 36
Final
Johnston City – 34
vs. Carmi – 8
Final
Memorial – 7
vs. Castle – 21
Final
Henderson County – 17
vs. Daviess County – 38
Final
Albion – 0
vs. Fairfield – 58
Final
Boonville – 6
vs. Gibson Southern – 37
Final
Owenbsboro – 35
vs. Graves County – 28
Final
McLean County – 12
vs. Hancock County – 22
Final
Princeton – 0
vs. Heritage Hills – 43
Final
Madisonville North Hopkins – 41
vs. Hopkins County Central – 7
Final
Central – 6
vs. North – 28
4Q
Union County – 21
vs. Paducah Tilghman – 19
Final
Mitchell – 7
vs. Perry Central – 33
Final
North Posey – 52
vs. Pike Central – 16
Final
Mater Dei – 21
vs. Reitz – 17
Final
Forest Park – 6
vs. Southridge – 26
Final
Crawford County – 3
vs. Tecumseh – 36
Final 2Q
South Spencer – 21
vs. Tell City – 14
Final
Jasper – 42
vs. Vincennes Lincoln – 6
Final
Mt. Vernon – 54
vs. Washington – 6
Final
Trigg County – 70
vs. Webster County – 26
Final
Apollo – 28
vs. Marshall County – 14
Final
