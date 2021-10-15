Home Team Friday Week 9: Games and Scores

Auburndale (6-0) at Lake Wales (5-1) Where: Legion Field, Lakeshore Blvd, Lake Wales. Outlook: This is a Class 6A, District 7 game. The winner will be in first place and in control of the district. Lake Wales is 1-0 and Auburndale is 2-0 in district play. Lake Wales is 11-4 vs. Auburndale since 2004. The Highlanders have won two in a row. The Bloodhounds' last win over Lake Wales was 38-6 in 2016. Lake Wales' Marquish Seabon leads the county in rushing with 1,208 yards and is one of two backs with more than 1,000 yards.

POLK COUNTY, FL ・ 11 DAYS AGO