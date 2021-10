An October visit to the Shank farm near New Cambria reaffirmed the milo and soybeans are in the harvest stage, which means winter is fast approaching. As we say each year, this is the time to put the farm “to bed” for the winter and that translates to storing the lawn hoses, checking tractors and vehicles for antifreeze level, and mowing one last time of the year. Also, we start each tractor and vehicle to make certain these aging beauties still have fire in the antique engines. The John Deere B tractor, soon to have a 75th birthday, seems to be most unaffected with age. Following a gentle touch of the starter, the old two-cylinder engine caught fire with a continuous putt-putt sound, which helps explain why so many farmers from that era had hearing problems.

