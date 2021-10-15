CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

US Judges Urge Colleagues to Take More Active Role in Supervised Release

By Tom McParland
Law.com
 9 days ago

Two federal judges considered pioneers for their work in re-shaping judicial involvement in the supervised release...

www.law.com

Comments / 0

Related
Documented

Justice Department Terminates Case Quotas

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. The Justice Department is eliminating the use of case quotas for immigration judges — an issue that became a point of contention during the Trump administration for diminishing judges’ authority and discretion, […] The post Justice Department Terminates Case Quotas appeared first on Documented.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In Re#Federal Judges
Law.com

The First Step in Overhauling Criminal Justice? Abolish the Death Penalty

Since the killing of George Floyd by a police officer, many changes to criminal justice have been proposed and some have been enacted. However, none of these reforms will be meaningful unless and until we require the government to dismantle the laws and procedures that implement the death penalty, an inherently biased and horrific practice. The fact that the federal government and twenty-seven states still have the death penalty reveals an attitude that is diametrically counter to the mindset necessary to end mass incarceration.
LAW
The Independent

Appeals court hears claims of jury bias at 'El Chapo' trial

An appeals court should overturn the U.S. conspiracy conviction of notorious Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman because of claims that his anonymous jury flouted warnings to avoid media accounts of the case, a lawyer for Guzman urged a three-judge panel on Monday, catching the attention of at least one judge.In oral arguments before the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York attorney Marc Fernich cited a news report that during deliberations jurors were exposed to salacious claims that were barred from the trial, including that Guzman sexually abused girls he referred to as...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law.com

Biden US Attorney Nominee Reports Nearly $2 Million In Hogan Lovells Compensation

Cole Finegan reported nearly $2 million in business income and bonuses from Hogan Lovells. Michael Easley Jr., the nominee for the Eastern District of North Carolina, reported nearly $500,000 from McGuireWoods. Both are awaiting approval from the Senate Judiciary Committee. President Joe Biden’s nominee for U.S. attorney in Colorado reported...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WHEC TV-10

Judges overrules release of accused US Capitol attacker Cody Mattice

Mattice, 28, was initially in court last week for a detention hearing because government prosecutors felt he was a flight risk and a danger to the community. No decision was made at the time because the judge wanted to review video evidence the government says it has that proves Mattice was at the U.S. Capital on Jan. 6 and participated in the riot.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
MSNBC

Key voter-fraud claim unravels for Republican conspiracy theorists

Over the course of the year, the public has learned of a handful of instances in which Donald Trump supporters were caught trying to cast ballots on behalf of dead relatives. In each instance, the Republicans were caught; the fraudulent ballots were not counted; and the cases were referred for prosecution. Several perpetrators have already pleaded guilty.
PUBLIC SAFETY
hngn.com

Biden's Executive Order Enforcing Vaccine Mandate Affects Supply Chain, Workforce; National Guard May Alleviate Issues

The current supply chain crisis might jeopardize President Joe Biden's goal to vaccinate the whole country after a major distribution executive urged him to postpone the government regulations due to persistent supply chain concerns. CEO of the National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors Asked Biden To Postpone Vaccine Mandate. In a recently...
PHARMACEUTICALS
AFP

US to begin UK appeal against Assange extradition block

The United States government will on Wednesday begin an appeal to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to face trial for publishing military secrets, after a British judge blocked a request earlier this year. Washington said after the decision in January that it was "extremely disappointed" by District Judge Vanessa Baraitser's decision, which was made on the grounds of Assange being a suicide risk. It is seeking to overturn that ruling at a two-day hearing from Wednesday, having argued during its request for an appeal that the judge "didn't appreciate the weight" of expert evidence that said he was not at risk of taking his own life. Instead, it claimed the judge was "misled" by relying on evidence presented by Assange's psychiatric expert Michael Kopelman.
CONGRESS & COURTS
montanarightnow.com

Brnovich requests restraining order against Biden vaccine mandate

(The Center Square) - Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich asked the U.S. District Court in Arizona for a temporary restraining order and nationwide preliminary injunction against the Biden Administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates. “The COVID-19 vaccine mandate is one of the greatest infringements upon individual liberty, federalism, and the separation of...
HEALTH
CNN

Former DOJ official Jeffrey Clark, who pushed baseless election fraud claims, expected to testify before January 6 committee

(CNN) — The House select committee investigating the US Capitol insurrection is planning for former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark to testify -- teeing him up to be the first Trump administration official to comply with a subpoena for an interview with the panel, Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Maryland Democrat who serves on the committee, confirmed to CNN.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy