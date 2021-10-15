US Judges Urge Colleagues to Take More Active Role in Supervised Release

The United States government will on Wednesday begin an appeal to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to face trial for publishing military secrets, after a British judge blocked a request earlier this year. Washington said after the decision in January that it was "extremely disappointed" by District Judge Vanessa Baraitser's decision, which was made on the grounds of Assange being a suicide risk. It is seeking to overturn that ruling at a two-day hearing from Wednesday, having argued during its request for an appeal that the judge "didn't appreciate the weight" of expert evidence that said he was not at risk of taking his own life. Instead, it claimed the judge was "misled" by relying on evidence presented by Assange's psychiatric expert Michael Kopelman.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 18 HOURS AGO