SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO.com) – The City of Sioux Falls has announced the timeline and process for obtaining a medical cannabis dispensary license. Starting next Friday, October 29, 2021, at 2:00 pm, medical cannabis dispensary applications will be received at the City Licensing Office on first floor of City Hall during normal business hours until 5 p.m. on Monday, November 15, 2021. The application period will close in order to conduct a lottery for the five available medical cannabis dispensary licenses. The lottery will be held in the Commission Room located on first floor of City Hall at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, November 17, 2021. The lottery is open to the public.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 3 DAYS AGO