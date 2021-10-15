CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Subway worker in Rhode Island deserves a billion years in jail!

By Christian Winthrop
 9 days ago
A Subway worker from Providence, RI has posted a series of videos to social media showing him doing some horrific stuff with the food. Jumanne Way posted videos to YouTube showing him placing cold cuts on the rim of a public bathroom toilet boil, throwing trays of food on the floor and walking on them, even drinking from Gatorade bottles and putting them back on the shelf and more!

In an interview with DailyMail.com Jumanne revealed his motive behind the videos: ‘Unfortunately, I’m a content creator, so I create controversial videos to be able to potentially monetize my audience on YouTube and other social media platforms.’

He admitted that he was worried about being convicted of a crime but noted that it was ‘a decision I made over time’.

‘I just reached a point where I decided I would be willing to take a higher risk for a higher reward,’ he added, referring to the money he would potentially make from his videos as that reward.

‘There’s a lot of consequences within creating controversy but I accept whatever happens.’

Jumanne told DailyMail.com that $200 was taken out of his final paycheck for the damages.

“Subway and our network of franchisees take health and food safety extremely seriously and don’t condone any behavior that violates our strict policies in these areas,” a Subway spokesperson said. “While Subway restaurants are individually owned and operated, we have confirmed with the franchisee of this location that the employee was immediately terminated after he learned of the employee’s actions.”

No word on whether or not criminal charges will be pressed.

Haleigh Savage
9d ago

idgaf what he told daily mail that is so gross and UNSAFE. I WORKED FOR SUBWAY FOR 8 YEARS. and no matter how a customer treated me this is COMPLETELY UNACCEPTABLE. SHAME ONE YOU. you are part of the reasons theirs no respect in this world.

Cheryl Carney
9d ago

He should be charged this is horrible what a sick person.Wonder if people were fed this food.He needs a mental evaluation.He is not a child he is a grown man who will never be trusted working for anyone.

kitty
9d ago

was the attention you ordered worth it sir? literally no one finds this type of behavior in the real world funny

