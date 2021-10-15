This Subway worker in Rhode Island deserves a billion years in jail!

A Subway worker from Providence, RI has posted a series of videos to social media showing him doing some horrific stuff with the food. Jumanne Way posted videos to YouTube showing him placing cold cuts on the rim of a public bathroom toilet boil, throwing trays of food on the floor and walking on them, even drinking from Gatorade bottles and putting them back on the shelf and more!

In an interview with DailyMail.com Jumanne revealed his motive behind the videos: ‘Unfortunately, I’m a content creator, so I create controversial videos to be able to potentially monetize my audience on YouTube and other social media platforms.’

He admitted that he was worried about being convicted of a crime but noted that it was ‘a decision I made over time’.

‘I just reached a point where I decided I would be willing to take a higher risk for a higher reward,’ he added, referring to the money he would potentially make from his videos as that reward.

‘There’s a lot of consequences within creating controversy but I accept whatever happens.’

Jumanne told DailyMail.com that $200 was taken out of his final paycheck for the damages.

“Subway and our network of franchisees take health and food safety extremely seriously and don’t condone any behavior that violates our strict policies in these areas,” a Subway spokesperson said. “While Subway restaurants are individually owned and operated, we have confirmed with the franchisee of this location that the employee was immediately terminated after he learned of the employee’s actions.”

No word on whether or not criminal charges will be pressed.

