Parents gather for family court reform

The Kaufman County Commissioners’ Court has proclaimed November as Family Court Awareness Month in an effort to increase awareness about the importance of a family court system that prioritizes child safety and acts in the best interest of children. Family Court Awareness Month Committee members Veronica York, Judy Bartlett, pictured with County Judge Hal Richards, praised the Kaufman County Family Courts for their dedication to acting in the best interest of the children affected. The resolution states that more than 100 children in the United States have been murdered by a parent after a custody court rejected the other parent’s plea for protection. (Source: Center for Judicial Excellence). They stress the importance of education and training on domestic violence, childhood trauma and post separation abuse for all professionals working within the family court system.

KAUFMAN, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO