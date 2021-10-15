CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Revs have records in reach, look to extend home streak vs. Fire

By Field Level Media
northwestgeorgianews.com
 9 days ago

The New England Revolution will look to stay hot after a long layoff when they play Chicago Fire FC on Saturday night in Foxborough, Mass. New England (20-4-5, 65 points) sits atop the Supporters' Shield standings and already has secured the top overall seed in the Eastern Conference during the 17-day...

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

