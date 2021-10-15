Roll Tide Wire staff predictions for Alabama vs Mississippi State

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Nick Saban is ready to lead Alabama into Starkville to get back on the right track. After a week of dealing with their first loss in 19 games, nothing but revenge is going to be on the mind of the players against Mississippi State.

Both sides of the ball need to respond in a big way. Texas A&M’s backup quarterback was able to get 41 points on what was supposed to be the strong suit of the Crimson Tide. On the flip side, Bill O’Brien was not able to help his offense punch the ball in when the game mattered most.

In their last 10 regular-season losses, Alabama is 9-1, playing against Mississippi State for the fourth time. Things have not gone in favor of the Bulldogs, losing all three contests.

From a predictions standpoint, last week was a tough one for the Roll Tide Wire staff too, with everybody predicting a large blowout in favor of Alabama. Instead, Texas A&M shocked the college football world, upsetting the No. 1 team in the country.

Have we learned from our mistakes? Apparently, not.

AJ Spurr Alabama 2-1 Alabama 2-1

Griffin McVeigh Alabama 2-1 Alabama 2-1

Stacey Blackwood Alabama 1-2 Alabama 2-1

Layne Gerbig Alabama 1-2 Alabama 2-1

AJ Spurr

This game comes down to the Crimson Tide team and coaching staff making a statement. It truly does not matter what week it is nor the opponent. This team and this fanbase is not used to losing, and now that they are on the outside looking in with regards to the College Football Playoff, they need to prove they are still one of the four strongest teams in the nation.

Alabama 52, Mississippi State 14

Griffin McVeigh

Somebody not named Jameson Williams needs to step up within the receiving core. Whether it be John Metchie becoming who we thought or true freshman JoJo Earle, that’s the biggest thing I want to see against Mississippi State. Maybe feed Brian Robinson.

I like how Alabama’s defense responded in the second half against Texas A&M. It should carry over to Mississippi State, even with everybody’s favorite pirate calling plays on the other side of the field.

If last week was a win, this one would probably be a little bit closer. But Nick Saban’s teams respond to losses well. A quick business trip to Starkville should be in order.

Alabama 58, Mississippi State 10

Stacey Blackwood

I am going to keep this short and sweet. This just feels like bad timing on Mississippi State’s end. Alabama is coming off a tough loss and received what seems to be a wake-up call. Alabama will come out firing on all cylinders.

Alabama 42, Mississippi State 13

Layne Gerbig

Mississippi State has an inconsistent pass defense, so Bryce Young should be able to light them up. If Brian Robinson gets as many touches as he should, it should be a good day in terms of total offense.

I don’t think Mississippi State has the offense to put too many points up on Saturday, and their run-game leaves much to be desired. Alabama’s defense should be able to contain the Bulldogs.

Alabama 45, Mississippi State 17

You can watch Alabama and Mississippi State face off on Saturday at 6:00 p.m. CDT on ESPN.

