CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Roll Tide Wire staff predictions for Alabama vs Mississippi State

By Griffin McVeigh
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WgJyf_0cSkL2SD00
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Nick Saban is ready to lead Alabama into Starkville to get back on the right track. After a week of dealing with their first loss in 19 games, nothing but revenge is going to be on the mind of the players against Mississippi State.

Both sides of the ball need to respond in a big way. Texas A&M’s backup quarterback was able to get 41 points on what was supposed to be the strong suit of the Crimson Tide. On the flip side, Bill O’Brien was not able to help his offense punch the ball in when the game mattered most.

In their last 10 regular-season losses, Alabama is 9-1, playing against Mississippi State for the fourth time. Things have not gone in favor of the Bulldogs, losing all three contests.

From a predictions standpoint, last week was a tough one for the Roll Tide Wire staff too, with everybody predicting a large blowout in favor of Alabama. Instead, Texas A&M shocked the college football world, upsetting the No. 1 team in the country.

Have we learned from our mistakes? Apparently, not.

Check out the Roll Tide Wire’s staff predictions!

Staff predicts the game

Alabama (-16.5) Record ATS Winner Record Overall

AJ Spurr Alabama 2-1 Alabama 2-1

Griffin McVeigh Alabama 2-1 Alabama 2-1

Stacey Blackwood Alabama 1-2 Alabama 2-1

Layne Gerbig Alabama 1-2 Alabama 2-1

AJ Spurr

This game comes down to the Crimson Tide team and coaching staff making a statement. It truly does not matter what week it is nor the opponent. This team and this fanbase is not used to losing, and now that they are on the outside looking in with regards to the College Football Playoff, they need to prove they are still one of the four strongest teams in the nation.

Alabama 52, Mississippi State 14

Griffin McVeigh

Somebody not named Jameson Williams needs to step up within the receiving core. Whether it be John Metchie becoming who we thought or true freshman JoJo Earle, that’s the biggest thing I want to see against Mississippi State. Maybe feed Brian Robinson.

I like how Alabama’s defense responded in the second half against Texas A&M. It should carry over to Mississippi State, even with everybody’s favorite pirate calling plays on the other side of the field.

If last week was a win, this one would probably be a little bit closer. But Nick Saban’s teams respond to losses well. A quick business trip to Starkville should be in order.

Alabama 58, Mississippi State 10

Stacey Blackwood

I am going to keep this short and sweet. This just feels like bad timing on Mississippi State’s end. Alabama is coming off a tough loss and received what seems to be a wake-up call. Alabama will come out firing on all cylinders.

Alabama 42, Mississippi State 13

Layne Gerbig

Mississippi State has an inconsistent pass defense, so Bryce Young should be able to light them up. If Brian Robinson gets as many touches as he should, it should be a good day in terms of total offense.

I don’t think Mississippi State has the offense to put too many points up on Saturday, and their run-game leaves much to be desired. Alabama’s defense should be able to contain the Bulldogs.

Alabama 45, Mississippi State 17

You can watch Alabama and Mississippi State face off on Saturday at 6:00 p.m. CDT on ESPN.

All Betting Lines are courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Ed Orgeron’s next job is way too obvious

LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron’s next coaching job is more obvious than you would think. With Ed Orgeron parting ways with the LSU football program at the end of the season, everybody and their brother is curious as to where he could end up. Orgeron is not even two...
MIAMI, FL
AL.com

Alabama suspends Jahvon Quinerly, Juwan Gary for exhibition

Alabama junior guard Jahvon Quinerly and redshirt sophomore forward Juwan Gary were suspended for Sunday’s men’s basketball exhibition game against Louisiana. Nate Oats said the suspensions resulted from a violation of team rules but both players will be available for the Nov. 9 regular-season opener against Louisiana Tech. More in...
ALABAMA STATE
Fox News

Arch Manning recruitment coming down to 2 schools: reports

Arch Manning is going to be in the national spotlight for years to come and it goes beyond his famous last name as he’s proven to be one of the top high school quarterbacks in the nation. Beyond reading defenses, Manning’s biggest selection is going to be where he decides...
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
Local
Alabama Football
State
Mississippi State
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Mississippi State, MS
State
Alabama State
City
Starkville, MS
Local
Mississippi Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow

On Thursday night, the last two No. 1 picks will go head-to-head as the Cincinnati Bengals host the Jacksonville Jaguars. 2020 No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow has had a little more success so far this season than his counterpart in tonight’s game, 2021 No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence. Burrow and the Bengals are favored to get the win tonight as well.
NFL
On3.com

Cris Carter predicts NFL legend will be the next Florida State head coach

Cris Carter predicts that former NFL great and Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders, AKA Coach Prime will return to his alma mater to be the next Florida State head coach. “I love what Prime (Deion Sanders) is about,” Carter told Patrick Peterson and Bryant McFadden on the Sept. 23 edition of their All Things Covered podcast. “I’ve been knowing him since right out of high school, Florida State. All the marketing, that’s a smart guy. People don’t give Prime credit and I’m getting ready to jump on the bandwagon, B. Deion going to be the coach at Florida State. That’s what going to happen. Alright, just give it a little time to percolate,”
NFL
The Spun

LSU Quarterback Shoots Down 1 Story About Ed Orgeron

Ever since LSU reached a separation agreement with head coach Ed Orgeron, various reports have surfaced about Coach O’s alleged behavior. While some of them are true, there’s at least one splash report that has been exposed by a current LSU player. On Sunday, Matt Trent of WBRZ reported that...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Playoff#American Football#Texas A M#The Roll Tide Wire#Stacey#Crimson Tide#Alabama 52
The Spun

Watch: Ugly Fight Breaks Out At College Football Stadium

Ole Miss notched another big win this weekend, taking down LSU, 31-17, at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi. This was a big win for Lane Kiffin’s program, which took down the Tigers a week after they announced that Ed Orgeron would not return in 2022. Many teams often have a “dead cat bounce” game following a coaching change – or coaching change news – but the Rebels were able to avoid the upset on Saturday afternoon.
OXFORD, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Cam Newton's brother makes game-changing play for Auburn against Georgia State

Caylin Newton made a huge play for Auburn in the third quarter of the Tigers’ game against Georgia State. Newton, who is Cam Newton’s brother, broke through on the right side and blocked a Panthers’ punt, which led to an Auburn recovery and touchdown in the end zone. It cut the deficit to 24-19, as Barton Lester made the recovery with 4:44 remaining in the third quarter.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
College Football
saturdaydownsouth.com

LSU fans want to hire current SEC head coach during blowout loss to Ole Miss

Once Ole Miss poured it on for a 31-7 lead against LSU on Saturday, LSU fans began to salivate over hiring Lane Kiffin to replace Ed Orgeron after the season. Ole Miss got off to a slow start, and didn’t score its first touchdown until 3:12 left in the first half. But once the Rebels got going, they were difficult to stop for LSU. Matt Corral tacked on another touchdown with 15 seconds remaining in the first half, and Ole Miss added 2 more scores in the third quarter to bust the game wide open.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Joe Burrow shades LSU over Ed Orgeron firing

Most LSU fans will likely accept that it was time for the school to move on from coach Ed Orgeron. Joe Burrow, however, is not one of them. Burrow was clearly disappointed with the announcement that Orgeron and LSU will part ways at the end of the season. Burrow and Orgeron won a championship together two years ago. Orgeron had entrusted the team to Burrow, then a transfer from Ohio State, and Burrow went on to win the Heisman Trophy in 2019.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Spencer Rattler: Car dealer that gifted Oklahoma QB two vehicles, weighs in on benching

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler might be losing his job to true freshman Caleb Williams, but for purposes of NIL deals, that might not matter too much. The most marketable athlete in college sports based on social media statistics entered the season as the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. His position as the starter at “QB U” earned him two cars, gifted to the recognizable face by Fowler Automotive Group near Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

40K+
Followers
82K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy