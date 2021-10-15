How to Hang Garland for Damage-Free Holiday Decorating

Get in the holiday spirit and help your local radio station by entering the 2021 holiday lights display contest. The contest will include two categories: residential and commercial business/nonprofit. The cost to enter is a $20 donation (but more is greatly appreciated) to Anza’s only nonprofit local radio station, KOYT 97.1. Santa and the KOYT Koyote will be getting together to decide their favorite displays. Prizes include $250 for first place, $100 for second place and $50 for third place in each category. To enter, complete the form at the radio station’s website, http://koyt971.org. The entry form can also be obtained at Lorraine’s Pet Supply in Anza behind ERA Realty, 56070 SR 371 and at the radio station located behind Overland Realty. The entry deadline is Nov. 16, no e.

ANZA, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO