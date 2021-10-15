How to Keep Your Landscape Safe from De-Icing Salts This Winter

I have been reading several articles about how best to clean up your garden for the winter. In years past I have pulled up the plants, roots and all. However, I read a few articles that say it is better to leave the roots so they can break down naturally in the soil and you don’t lose the helpful microbes that live on and around the roots. Some also say you should leave the plants and not clean them up until spring so there are places for beneficial insects to over winter.

GARDENING ・ 2 DAYS AGO