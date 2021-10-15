10-15-21 - Chuckle & Chat

Locals living near the Florida reserve where the remains of Brian Laundrie were found have said it is full of alligators and “evil” wild pigs which wouldn’t have left any flesh for investigators to identify.Several locals have told media outlets that the 25,000-acre Carlton reserve is full of hungry wetland creatures which would have eaten any flesh found there.“I walk there all the time and there won’t be much of the remains left,” John Widmann, who lives about a mile from the reserve, told the New York Post.“There’s alligators, but the worst thing are the wild pigs,” Mr Widmann...
I'm out for a walk, and it's not a black cat (pre-Halloween) that crosses my path. Come to think of it, I am starting to see lots of these fuzzy guys making like chickens...crossing the road. What's up with that?. Well... It has been said over the years, that the...
Missouri’s adorable small towns can leave us with quite the quandary, especially when we’re looking for the perfect destination to spend the day. Louisiana, a charming small Missouri town, blends both an historic setting with nature to create a picture-perfect day trip or getaway. Whether you feel like spending time outdoors or crave a hearty meal, you’ll find plenty of ways to spend your time in this darling town.
KEY WEST (CBSMiami/FKNB) – Fantasy Fest is underway in Key West, despite the cancellation nearly two months ago of its iconic Duval Street parade and other large-crowd highlights to protect against the potential spread of COVID-19.
The renowned masking and costuming festival, themed “All a Daze for a Holiday,” continues through October 31st with several dozen smaller-scale events ranging from exotic costume contests to the “Fantasy Façade” decorating competition.
“We had to make some difficult but responsible decisions to cancel our larger-crowd, large-scale events this year, and we focused on all of the themed parties that happen with our festival partners...
Your browser does not support the audio element. On today's show, Yvonne Campbell from My Just Desserts to talk about her business and how you can have them cater you this coming Thanksgiving, Bethalto Chief of Police Mike Dixon talks about how to keep safe during National Safety Month, and singer/songwriter Tommy Karlas stops by to play some of his music and to talk about his upcoming performance at Lewis & Clark on Saturday the 16th. Congratulations to Vera Shultze on winning tickets!
Don’t have time to listen to the whole Dave & Chuck the Freak podcast? Check out some of the tastiest bits of the day, including haunted houses, the worst thing you’ve had inside of yourself, your weird, but attainable, fantasies and more!
This whole world is rough, it’s just getting rougher. Last Song: “I Heard A Rumour” by Bananarama from Wow! (1987) Great job Pete (@PDunnzo) and Adora (@Adora2000)!!!. If you’d like to get the song from Amazon, you can click on the album cover below:
FOR SALE: A small wheelchair, for child or small person and 2 walkers, one with wheels on front. Call 217-343-1310. FOR SALE: A 42” Craftsman with a bagger, a lawn rake and a push mower all for $1200, a 26” men’s bike with big wheels $100 and a small foldable child’s picnic table $50. Call 217-254-7676 or 217-536-9473.
Meet Queen Vegeta! This 6-year-old domestic shorthair mix is looking for a home to reign over. She came to the SPCA of Texas in April of 2020 when she was rescued by the SPCA of Texas’ Animal Cruelty Investigations Unit. She was very shy at first but has made so...
WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of Club Cuts, hosted by Barry Leonhard:. For a detailed playlist, visit the show's program page or our playlist search page. Listen to Barry every Friday night, 10PM-midnight...
Pittsburghers know a thing or two about barbecue – really good barbecue. We’re pretty lucky to have some of the best of the best in the city, too. Ribs N Bread in Pittsburgh, for example, dishes up some of the most finger-licking good barbecue and fried chicken anywhere. Add a few scrumptious sides, and you’ll be treated to a delicious meal that leaves you stuffed and happy.
The 83rd East Alton Halloween Parade is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 28, and it's not too late to get in on the fun. Organizers at the East Alton American Legion are again organizing the parade, which runs through town and ends at their location. Floats, bands, cheerleaders, and football teams...
The message from animal welfare agencies nationwide this time of year is to make sure to consider your pet's health and well-being on and around Halloween. Locally, the head of the Alton Area Animal Aid Association is reinforcing that plea, asking you to keep your pets inside and away from any commotion you expect during the holiday.
Lewis and Clark Community College’s annual Art Faculty Exhibition is returning to the Hatheway Cultural Center Gallery this year. “It’s exciting for both students and faculty being back on campus and being able to host the Art Faculty Exhibition in person at Hatheway Gallery after months of virtual teaching and learning from home due to COVID-19,” said Fine Arts Program Coordinator and Gallery Director Angela Hung. “Students and community members will have a chance to meet our talented art professors during the opening reception and see their amazing artwork.”
Celebrate fall and Grafton Winery The Vineyards award winning wines, during the first-ever Harvest Festival from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 23 – 24 at Grafton Winery The Vineyards, 21028 Eckert Orchard Rd., Grafton. Enjoy live music, food from Sugar Fire Smoke House, arts and crafts vendors and even...
Once upon a time, in a faraway place, there lived people who liked each other. These people worked and socialized together while doing great things. The people were active skipping, hopping and running everywhere, sometimes appearing to float. Their footprints were light, and many times only their toes left an imprint in the sand and dirt.
Announcing Jacoby Arts Center Member Appreciation Halloween Parade Watch Party Saturday October 30th during the Alton Halloween Parade. Memberships help to support Jacoby’s mission to engage imaginations & enrich lives in the riverbend through art, this is a party for all who support the arts as a member of Jacoby. Become a Jacoby Arts Center Member today by visiting https://www.jacobyartscenter.org/memberships and don’t forget to RSVP for the Halloween Party.
Here’s something to do Thursday night, Oct. 28. Lewis and Clark Community College’s Diversity Council is co-sponsoring a showing of the 2011 documentary “The Pruitt-Igoe Myth.” It’ll be from 5-7 p.m., plus a virtual discussion with filmmaker Chad Friedrichs afterward from 7-8 p.m. They’ll be showing the film inside L&C’s Ringhausen Music Building Atrium and on Zoom.
Comments / 0