We are roughly two weeks away from the premiere of Animaniacs Season 2 on Hulu. The remake won fans over with the first season, and based on the new trailer for season two, it looks like we’re in for more of the same fun we’ve come to know and love. The season will include 13 episodes, and it looks like we’ll visit a ton of times and locations like ancient Rome, space, and more. The series is a Hulu Original and stars Rob Paulsen, Tress MacNeille, Jess Harnell, and Maurice LaMarche.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO