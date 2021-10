Note: This review is based on the first four episodes screened for critics. Lois Duncan’s 1973 suspense novel I Know What You Did Last Summer was loosely adapted into a slasher film in 1997. The adaptation took the core concept, which saw a group of high school seniors commit a fatal hit and run after a night of partying. It transformed it into a teen horror movie wildly different from the source material. “I Know What You Did Last Summer” series showrunner Sarah Goodman takes a similar approach. Outside of its setup, this series has zero interest in retreading familiar ground. Fantastic deaths and a gripping murder mystery pull you in, even when its mostly unlikeable leads tend to polarize.

