Neglected historic Black burial sites getting much-needed attention in Collier County

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A neglected African American cemetery in Collier County is finally getting attention. Collier County Museums is working to acquire two historic plots serving as burial sites for over a century.

“The title to those plots is not clear. However, the heir to the property owners is working with us to see if we can find a path towards acquisition,” said Amanda Townsend, Director of Collier County Museums.

Both areas used to be a part of the 30-acre Rosemary Cemetery, which Collier County Museums currently maintains a small portion of, on the southeast corner of Pine Ridge and US 41, next to the CVS. It houses the graves of Collier County’s earliest known settlers.

For 18 months now, Townsend and others have worked to obtain the African American portion, known as Plot N, where four posts stand, marking the eight unknown people buried there. Plot N is on the southwest corner of Pine Ridge and Goodlette Frank Road, in front of a shopping plaza.

The second unmarked cemetery is known as Plot W, which is where white settlers were buried. It’s unclear how many are there.

Townsend said the next stepping is getting approval from county management. She said, “It’s past time to correct that.”