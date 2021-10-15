LeBron tops Forbes' 2021-22 list of highest-paid NBA players

For the third straight season, Liberty Ballers assembled its NBA player rankings by holding a 10 team draft. While no ranking system can ever be perfect, this is a fun way to get consensus and put some context around the debate of how to rank a star on a bad team versus an elite role player on a good team. The goal is easy: draft the best team for the 2021-22 season only, pretending each team were to be assembled in real life and competing against the other teams. Drafters must take into account everything typically taken into account when assembling a team, such as talent, fit, and injury history.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO