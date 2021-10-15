Medicare open enrollment is now open for medicare beneficiaries through Dec. 7, according to a news release.

During this period of open enrollment, consumers are advised to review their Medicare coverage and select the best coverage for their health care needs. Medicare beneficiaries may contact the Senior Health Insurance Information Program (SHIP) for help with navigating through the open enrollment process.

Beneficiaries may contact 1800-259-5300 extension 2 or by logging onto www. ldi.la.gov

For beneficiaries with current coverage and will have coverage for 2022 and wishes not to make any changes will not need to take any action to keep their current coverage.

To sign up and get important news along with updates by email from Medicare visit Medicare.gov

