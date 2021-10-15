CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New this week: ‘Dune,’ ‘Invasion’ and an Elton John album

By The Associated Press
 9 days ago
Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week.

MOVIES

— Denis Villeneuve’s somberly majestic adaptation of Frank Herbert’s 1965 cult sci-fi novel “Dune,” with its grand-scale architecture and thundering sonic blasts, would certainly be best experienced on the big screen. But “Dune” will be streaming simultaneously on HBO Max beginning Friday giving audiences a choice in how and where to see one of the year’s most anticipated spectacles. “Dune” stars Timothée Chalamet as the heir to the House Atreides, which has taken over the mining of a precious resource on the desert planet of Arrakis. Little goes according to plan on Arrakis, where locals rebel against the industrial occupiers and other challenges mount. The starry cast includes Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Zendaya and Javier Bardem. But the greatest appeal of “Dune” may be its sweeping sands and grand sci-fi cinematography.

— In “Four Hours at the Capitol,” filmmaker Jamie Roberts goes minute-by-minute through the Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump seeking to overturn the election results. The 92-minute film, debuting Wednesday on HBO and HBO Max, includes first-hand accounts of the day from lawmakers, police officers, protesters and rioters. More than 630 people have been charged in the insurrection.

—AP Film Writer Jake Coyle

MUSIC

— Elton John might be sporting a mask on his album cover, but he’s ready to unleash his voice and a cast of popular performers on his new offering “The Lockdown Sessions.” It’s a collaborative album for the multi-Grammy winner who recorded most of the songs over the past 18 months after he put his live tour on hold because of the pandemic. The 16-track album is led by the single “Cold Heart (Pnau remix)” with Dua Lipa. The album offers a diverse lineup of collaborations including Stevie Wonder, Lil Nas X, Stevie Nicks, Brandi Carlile, Eddie Vedder, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj and Young Thug. John said some of the recording sessions were held remotely via Zoom, which he’s never done before during his career. He said recording “Lockdown Sessions” took him out of his “comfort zone into completely new territory.”

— Rapper Nas will take part in an intimate conversation during a week filled with other events at the Grammy Museum in downtown Los Angeles. The hip-hop legend along with producer Hit-Boy will discuss on Tuesday the recording process behind the rapper’s highly acclaimed album “King’s Disease,” which landed him his first-ever Grammy. Other Grammy Museum events include a special program on Monday to discuss George Harrison and Eric Clapton’s legendary and tumultuous friendship that shaped their careers and rock music in the early 1970s. On Friday, Debbie Gibson will talk about her successful career in music and acting along with her new album, “The Body Remembers.” Gibson expects to perform.

— AP Entertainment Writer Jonathan Landrum Jr.

TELEVISION

— “Invasion” has the potential to be a lesson in geography and a travelogue with aliens. As extraterrestrials attempt a global land-grab, the 10-part Apple TV+ drama tracks the fallout for individuals across continents. Among those whose stories are told: A rural American sheriff (Sam Neill), a U.S soldier (Shamier Anderson) stationed in the Middle East, and a Japanese aerospace technician (Shioli Kutsuna). The creators include Simon Kinberg (“X-Men” and “Deadpool” films) and David Weil (“Hunters”). Three episodes will be released Friday, with new episodes out weekly.

— Issa Rae’s groundbreaking comedy “Insecure” begins its fifth and final season Sunday, on HBO (10 p.m. EDT). Based in part on her life and on her web series “The Mis-Adventures of Awkward Black Girl,” the series follows Rae’s fictional counterpart, Issa Dee, and best friend Molly (Yvonne Orji) through the highs and lows of love and career. Rae’s own star has soared, with movies (“The Photograph,” “The Lovebirds”), a record label and more to come. In an 2017 interview, Rae said it was rewarding that “Insecure” had proven wrong the naysayers who claimed its authentic stories about characters of color wouldn’t find an audience.

— AP Television Writer Lynn Elber

___

Catch up on AP’s entertainment coverage here: https://apnews.com/apf-entertainment.

