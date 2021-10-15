CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Central African Republic leader offers cease-fire to rebels

By JEAN FERNAND KOENA
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NP9Dt_0cSkG1BB00
Central African Republic's President Faustin Archange Touadera addresses the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at U.N. headquarters. (Spencer Platt/Pool Photo via AP)

BANGUI, Central African Republic (AP) — President Faustin Archange Touadera declared a unilateral cease-fire Friday with the armed rebel groups that have threatened to overthrow him once already this year in Central African Republic, though it was not known whether militants would hold their fire.

The surprise move by the president came without any immediate reaction from rebel spokesmen, and it was not known why Touadera had decided to make such a conciliatory gesture after long opposing dialogue with armed groups.

“Peace is priceless, and there is no true peace except that which comes from a frank dialogue between the sons and daughters of a country torn apart by endless crises such as ours,” Touadera said in a speech carried on national radio. “We must give peace a chance, regardless of the atrocities and injustices suffered, the suffering and bruises endured.”

He urged the rebel leaders “to finally respect their word and give peace, security and living together a chance, as a guarantee for the socio-economic development of our country.”

Though military operations were to end as of midnight Friday, Touadera clarified that security forces could still act in self-defense and could also maintain public order without violating the cease-fire. The U.N. peacekeeping mission known as MINUSCA will continue its operations unaffected, he said.

In January, rebels tried to seize the capital but were repelled by security forces after intense fighting on the city’s outskirts.

The mineral-rich country has faced deadly intercommunal fighting since 2013, when predominantly Muslim Seleka rebels seized power and forced Bozize from office.

Mostly Christian anti-Balaka militias later fought back, also targeting civilians in the streets. Untold thousands were killed, and most of the capital’s Muslims fled the capital in fear of their lives.

The country saw a period of relative peace in late 2015 and 2016, but violence then intensified once again. A peace deal between the government and 14 rebel groups aimed at ending years of fighting was signed in February 2019.

But violence blamed on CAR’s former president, Bozize, and his allies has thrown the agreement into doubt. The latest clashes erupted after the constitutional court rejected Bozize’s candidacy to run for president in December.

___

Associated Press writer Krista Larson in Dakar, Senegal contributed.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX59

Sudan’s military takes power in coup, arrests prime minister

Sudan’s top general on Monday dissolved the government and announced that the military will run the country after his forces arrested the acting prime minister and other officials. Thousands of Sudanese protested in the streets against the coup. The military takeover threatens to derail Sudan’s long, rocky attempt to transition to democracy two years after […]
WORLD
The Independent

UN Security Council mission visits Mali, urges February vote

A U.N. Security Council mission that is visiting Mali this weekend to assess the security situation is urging the country's authorities to set elections for February to meet agreements reached with a West African regional bloc after a coup last year. The mission led by Kenya’s ambassador to the U.N., Martin Kimani, met with civil society organizations, groups that have signed a peace agreement, Mali’s prime minister and transitional president Col. Assimi Goita during their weekend visit. “I was struck by the thirst for reform (both political and institutional) that is desired by most of the Malian population,” Kimani...
POLITICS
Reuters

Sudan protest calls for military coup as political crisis deepens

KHARTOUM, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Thousands of demonstrators gathered in front of the presidential palace in Khartoum on Saturday calling for the military to seize power as Sudan grapples with the biggest political crisis in its two-year-old transition. The military and civilian groups have been sharing power in the east...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central African Republic#Senegal#The Rebel#Dakar#Bangui#Ap#U N#Minusca#Christian#Muslims
Axios

Sudan military wants to take power without coup, civilian leader says

One of the most outspoken and high-profile civilian members of Sudan’s Transitional Sovereign Council (TSC), Mohamed Elfaki Suleiman, said in an interview that the military faction of the council wants to create a government it can control without staging a coup. Why it matters: Sudan is facing a political crisis...
WORLD
AFP

Ethiopia launches air strikes in northern and western Tigray

Ethiopia's military on Sunday launched two air strikes on what a government official said were rebel-held facilities in Tigray, the seventh and eighth bombardments in its war-torn northern region in a week. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government has been locked in a war against the TPLF since last November, though Tigray itself had seen little combat since late June, when the rebels seized control of much of Ethiopia's northernmost region and the military largely withdrew.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Africa
dallassun.com

Important political developments taken place in Central African Republic: India at UNSC

New York [US] October 19 (ANI): Deputy Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations, R Ravindra on Monday expressed that important political developments have taken place in the Central African Republic (CAR) since the last meeting in June this year. The successful conclusion of the electoral cycle; formation of...
WORLD
The Independent

Libya FM: Security, stability necessary to usher in new govt

Libya’s chief diplomat says the transitional government is working to hold long-awaited elections later this year, but security and political and economic stability are necessary for a peaceful transition to a new government. Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush’s comments came in an interview with The Associated Press late Friday in the capital of Tripoli She spoke a day after the Libyan government hosted a high-level conference aimed at resolving the country’s thorniest issues ahead of elections scheduled for late December.“To reach a peaceful transition, attention must be paid to the security and military affairs and to push the wheel...
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

Sit-in calling for Sudanese government dissolution grows into thousands

KHARTOUM (Reuters) -A sit-in calling on the military to dissolve Sudan’s government grew into the thousands on Monday as the country grappled with what its civilian leadership has called the biggest crisis of a two-year-old transition from autocracy. Protesters, including many who arrived by bus from outside Khartoum, were assembled...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Ethiopian airstrikes in Tigray force UN flight to turn back

Ethiopian military airstrikes on Friday forced a United Nations humanitarian flight to abandon its landing in the capital of the country’s Tigray region, several aid workers said, and a government spokesman confirmed that authorities were aware of the inbound flight. The development appeared to be a sharp escalation in the intimidation tactics that Ethiopian authorities have used against aid workers amid the intensifying, year-long Tigray war.The aid workers spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to share the information with the media.Ethiopian government spokesman Legesse Tulu told The Associated Press authorities were aware the U.N. flight...
MILITARY
The Independent

Sudan crisis: Pro-army demonstrators call for military rule in Khartoum as political tensions rise

Thousands of protesters have taken to the streets in Sudan’s capital of Khartoum this weekend to call for the dissolution of the joint military-civilian government, urging the army to take control of the country.Politician tensions have been rising in the African nation over the power-sharing arrangement between military and civilian groups, which was introduced following the toppling of its former president Omar al-Bashir in 2019.Sudan’s fragile transition to democracy was threatened earlier this year by a failed coup attempt in September which was linked to supporters of the ousted former leader.Pro-military demonstrators called for armed forces chief General Abdel...
PROTESTS
CNN

Huge crowds march in Sudan in support of civilian rule

Khartoum, Sudan (CNN) — Throngs of Sudanese protesters took to the streets on Thursday to voice their support for civilian rule within the country's power-sharing government. Demonstrators marched through the streets of the capital, Khartoum, chanting anti-military slogans and waving flags. Pro-civilian protests were also held in other Sudanese cities...
PROTESTS
Reuters

US meets Sudanese leaders to reaffirm support for democracy

CAIRO, Oct 23 (Reuters) - A U.S. envoy underlined Washington's support for a democratic transition to civilian rule in Sudan on Saturday during talks with the head of its ruling council and the prime minister, the U.S. embassy in Khartoum said. It tweeted that Jeffrey Feltman, special envoy for the...
WORLD
Reuters

Sudan's Hamdok moved to unknown location after refusing to support coup

CAIRO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Sudan's Prime Minster Abdalla Hamdok was moved to an unknown location after refusing to issue a statement in support of an ongoing military coup, the information ministry said on Monday. Joint military forces holding Hamdok under house arrest were pressuring him to issue a supportive...
WORLD
WLNS

Pope: Don’t send migrants back to Libya and ‘inhumane’ camps

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis on Sunday made an impassioned plea to end the practice of returning migrants rescued at sea to Libya and other unsafe countries where they suffer “inhumane violence.” Francis also waded into a highly contentious political debate in Europe, calling on the international community to find concrete ways to manage […]
WORLD
WSB Radio

Sudan's PM arrested, internet disrupted in apparent coup

CAIRO — (AP) — Military forces arrested Sudan's acting prime minister and other senior officials Monday, disrupted internet access and blocked bridges in the capital, the country's information ministry said, describing the actions as a coup. In response, thousands flooded the streets of Khartoum and its twin city of Omdurman...
AFRICA
Reuters

Three people killed after Sudan's military seizes power in coup

KHARTOUM, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Sudan's military seized power from a transitional government on Monday and soldiers killed at least three people and wounded 80 as street protests broke out against the coup. The leader of the takeover, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, dissolved the military-civilian Sovereign Council that had been...
WORLD
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: How months of tensions led to Sudan’s coup

CAIRO (AP) — Monday’s military coup in Sudan threatens to wreck the country’s fragile transition to democracy, more than two years after a popular uprising forced the removal of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir. The move comes after months of mounting tensions between the military and civilian authorities. Protesters are in...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

626K+
Followers
335K+
Post
290M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy