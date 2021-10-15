DWG KIA, Cloud9 take different routes to advance in LOL Worlds

The favorites in the group versus the struggling underdogs. Could DFM find a major upset against LPL Champions?. In what was expected to be a fairly one-sided match, the Japanese hopefuls DFM came out of the gate swinging. The First Blood was taken by them in a sudden mid lane skirmish, which helped them get pressure to take the Rift Herald at eight minutes. Then, at 10 minutes, a 2v2 broke out in the mid lane, where Steal and Aria outplayed the EDG duo to get a kill. After that, they used the Herald to take some plates then invade the EDG jungle. EDG opted in to fight for their camps but lost the skirmish, dropping two more kills to DFM. With this lead, as well as a nice Steal solo kill onto Flandre, DFM looked like they were capable of making this huge upset happen.

