CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

DWG KIA, Cloud9 take different routes to advance in LOL Worlds

albuquerqueexpress.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGroup A of the 2021 League of Legends World Championships ended in wild fashion on Friday with DWG KIA, the expected favorite, and Cloud9, the improbable underdog, advancing to the Knockout Round. All day long, Korea's DWG KIA (6-0) proved why they came into the tournament as favorites to...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
teamusa.org

U.S. Gymnasts Head Back To Japan, This Time For Worlds

Leanne Wong competes on the balance beam during the women's competition at the 2021 U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Trials on June 27, 2021 in St Louis. Leanne Wong had only been in Tokyo a few days when her Olympic experience was turned upside down. As one of four traveling alternates to...
WORLD
Santa Maria Times

Melnikova wins all-around final at gymnastics worlds

KITAKYUSHU, Japan (AP) — Angelina Melnikova of Russia won the women’s all-around final on Thursday to claim the first gold medal of the gymnastics world championships. Melnikova, the 2020 Olympic all-around bronze medalist, built up a solid lead with high scores on the vault and uneven bars and finished with 56.632 points.
SPORTS
theloadout.com

Fnatic’s Upset to miss start of LoL Worlds due to “family matter”

There has been a change in personnel in the Fnatic camp ahead of the start of its League of Legends Worlds 2021 campaign. The team has announced that Elias ‘Upset’ Lipp has been “forced to return home”, less than 24 hours before Fnatic’s first game of the Group Stage against Hanwha Life Esports, due to “an urgent family matter”. The German will be replaced by Fnatic Rising botlaner Louis ‘Bean’ Schmitz.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Korea pumps the brakes, RNG re-establish dominance, Cloud9 come within inches on second day of Worlds 2021 group stage

Everyone was able to take a deep breath after the first day of the 2021 League of Legends World Championship group stage, but the second day of the tournament’s main event refused to take its foot off the gas. At multiple points throughout the day, the supposed “game of the tournament” was played, only for another game later in the schedule to usurp the previous one of its title.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lol#Kia Soul#Dwg Kia#Group Stage#Fpx#Group A#Lpl#European
knoxvilletimes.com

Rough showing from Western teams on Day 3 of LoL Worlds groups

Wednesday was a rough day for Western teams at the 2021 League of Legends World Championship group stage, as the European LEC and North American LCS representatives went a combined 0-6. Korea's DWG KIA (3-0) took down North America's Cloud9 (0-3) in 32 minutes after Cloud9 had a characteristic early-game...
VIDEO GAMES
estnn.com

LoL: Worlds 2021 Group Stage - Day One Recap

It’s finally time for the Group Stage of Worlds 2021 to get underway. It’s Day One of three days of frantic Group Stage action. With every team playing, we’re in for a long one. Until Thursday, there are eight games a day, so we’re going to be in for an intense ride and some nail-biting action. Day One gets things off to a fast start, as the two former Worlds Champions clash before RNG took on PSG Talon. Later in the day, our final two games feature back-to-back NA vs EU matchups. So strap in for a busy recap!
VIDEO GAMES
estnn.com

LoL: FunPlus Phoenix vs Rogue - Worlds 2021 Group Stage Recap

It’s another big game for Group A, with the two sides that are 1-1 facing off. FPX will be the favorites, however, if Rogue can upset the apple cart and takedown FPX today, we could be in for a thrilling final day of Group A action. FunPlus Phoenix vs Rogue.
VIDEO GAMES
altchar.com

Why Upset isn't playing for Fnatic at LoL Worlds 2021

One day before the League of Legends World Championship 2021 group stage started, Fnatic announced that they would be playing without one of their best performers in that past season, the marksman Elias "Upset" Lipp. If you missed the news, it wouldn't be too weird due to the short notice and unexpectedness of the situation but here we are.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
League of Legends
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
dotesports.com

Cloud9 top laner Fudge played 10 champions through 11 games at Worlds 2021

The 2021 League of Legends World Championship has presented one of the most diverse champion metas in the tournament’s decade-long history. With 85 champions picked or banned over the course of the tournament’s first 62 games, well over half of the champions on League’s roster have been involved in at least one draft.
VIDEO GAMES
albuquerqueexpress.com

T1, EDward Gaming advance from Group B in LOL Worlds

Group B of the 2021 League of Legends World Championship Group Stage wrapped up play on Saturday and saw Korea's T1 and China's EDward Gaming advance to the Knockout Stage. The biggest winner of the day was T1 (5-1), who took the first seed in a group with two regions' top seeds, including the LPL's EDward Gaming (4-2). When these two met, T1 stomped them in a 26-minute rout. T1 put heavy pressure on the top side of the map to get top laner Kim "Canna" Chang-dong's Kennen online, enabling him to take over teamfights in the mid-game with his Slicing Maelstrom ultimates. T1 snowballed their early leads across the map into iron-clad objective control, taking three Elemental Drakes and a Baron Nashor en route to the win in 25:50.
VIDEO GAMES
estnn.com

LoL: Team Liquid vs MAD Lions Worlds 2021 Group Stage Recap

The first EU vs NA match of Worlds 2021 pitted the MAD Lions against Team Liquid!. Jumping into game, all eyes were on the top lane Camille vs Jax matchup that could snowball to a win by itself if one side won hard enough. Knowing that, it was TL who made the first move there, diving Armut under his tower and killing him for First Blood at only three minutes in. TL kept up the pressure, catching out Humanoid in a rotation in the river and slaying him, then standing their ground in a Mexican standoff and calmly securing a Rift Herald.
VIDEO GAMES
estnn.com

LoL: Rogue vs DAMWON - Worlds 2021 Group Stage Recap

The biggest game so far for Rogue, can they build off the momentum from Day One and take down DWG to give us our biggest upset of Worlds thus far?. Against the reigning world champs, it was not the start RGE needed as DK were able to pick up an important First Blood. It came from a solo kill in the top lane for Khan, as he dominated Odoamne in the 1v1. It’s pure domination across the map from DK. With just 13-minutes on the clock, they moved 5k ahead with nearly two of RGE’s outer towers down with full plate gold going over to DK.
WORLD
dotesports.com

Cloud9 qualify for Worlds 2021 knockout stage after tiebreaker win over Rogue

Cloud9 became the second team to qualify for the 2021 League of Legends World Championship knockout stage after a 50-minute slobber-knocker tiebreaker win over Rogue today. The North American representatives made history by securing the LCS’ first tiebreaker win over an LEC team at Worlds. The match got off to...
VIDEO GAMES
estnn.com

LoL: EDG vs DetonatioN FocusMe - Worlds 2021 Group Stage Recap

The favorites in the group versus the struggling underdogs. Could DFM find a major upset against LPL Champions?. In what was expected to be a fairly one-sided match, the Japanese hopefuls DFM came out of the gate swinging. The First Blood was taken by them in a sudden mid lane skirmish, which helped them get pressure to take the Rift Herald at eight minutes. Then, at 10 minutes, a 2v2 broke out in the mid lane, where Steal and Aria outplayed the EDG duo to get a kill. After that, they used the Herald to take some plates then invade the EDG jungle. EDG opted in to fight for their camps but lost the skirmish, dropping two more kills to DFM. With this lead, as well as a nice Steal solo kill onto Flandre, DFM looked like they were capable of making this huge upset happen.
VIDEO GAMES
estnn.com

LoL: Rogue vs Cloud9 Tiebreaker - Worlds 2021 Group Stage Recap

NA faces off against EU for the final time in Group A. With both sides sharing a 1-1 record against each other, C9 were the favorites given their earlier victory in the day against RGE. The winner would advance to the Finals stage, but would it be Europe or North America?
VIDEO GAMES
estnn.com

LoL: Gen.G vs Team Liquid - Worlds 2021 Group Stage Recap

From draft, it was clear how both teams wanted to play this game. GEN had the wombo-combo bot lane while TL had the strong Jax counter pick top. However, it was Clid who made the first move top, where he ganked at level two to kill Alphari for First Blood. TL answered back with a pick onto Life a couple of minutes later, but GEN started to ramp up the pressure. They won a mid lane skirmish one-for-zero in kills, and though TL got one back by killing Burdol, GEN went bot lane at eight minutes to grab two more kills and the First Tower bonus.
VIDEO GAMES
estnn.com

LoL: PSG.Talon vs Hanwha Life - Worlds 2021 Group Stage Recap

It’s another chance for HLE to show what they’re made of. PSG lost on Day One, so they’ll need to bounce back if they want to win this group and prove why they’re a Pool One team. PSG.Talon vs Hanwha Life Esports. It’s an early first blood for HLE as...
VIDEO GAMES
estnn.com

LoL: 100 Thieves vs T1 - Worlds 2021 Group Stage Recap

Wrapping up Day Three is 100 Thieves against T1, who both can make their bid easier for getting out of groups with a win here. As EDG was undefeated, and DFM was winless, this match was a big indicator for who would probably take second place in the group. With an interesting Poppy jungle pick, Oner made his presence known early by ganking bot lane to kill FBI for First Blood. A few minutes after this, T1 secured a Rift Herald and took it to the bottom lane, where they busted some plates. However, they walked too far up and 100T was able to collapse and pick up a kill. Not too long after this, T1 capitalized on the earlier investment and claimed the First Tower bonus bot. When they did, another team fight broke out, where T1 snagged three kills and a Cloud Dragon without losing a single member.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy