Stillwater softball team's postseason ends with semifinal loss to Owasso

OKLAHOMA CITY – Addyson Brown stood on the dugout steps and held a megaphone up to the third-base fence, offering words of encouragement for her teammates until the final strikeout.

Cash Herber had done the same when Brown was up to bat.

As the Stillwater High softball team fell into a deeper deficit against Owasso, the Lady Pioneers strived to maintain morale. It was a way to end the season with energy despite falling one victory short of a berth into the title game.

The Lady Rams cruised past Stillwater, 8-0, on Friday afternoon at USA Hall of Fame Complex, bouncing the Lady Pioneers from the Class 6A State Softball Championship bracket in the semifinals. With the win, second-seeded Owasso secured a spot in the finals.

The Lady Rams limited sixth-seeded Stillwater in every aspect of the game.

The Lady Pioneers had only three hits.

Owasso delivered consistently strong at-bats, and Stillwater’s defensive mishaps made it more difficult to keep the Lady Rams off base. The Lady Pioneers (28-11) didn’t look like themselves, but they also rarely face a team as dominant as Owasso.

“We hurt ourselves a little bit early,” coach Karie Linsenmeyer said. “I think that was tough, and their pitcher did a good job. … Yeah, they hit the ball; they put the ball into play. But we just made it easier for them, and we didn’t hit the ball as well as we have been. Those two things just didn’t match up.”

Although it was a tough day for the Lady Pioneers, Linsenmeyer also focused on the positives. Just one day earlier, they had advanced to the semifinals of the state tournament, securing their spot with a walk-off win against Westmoore. She noticed how the Lady Pioneers maintained their tenacious approach to the game even while enduring struggles against Owasso (32-5).

“I’m proud of them because that’s something that we preached all year, is never quit, never say die,” Linsenmeyer said. “They gave it their all. So we can leave this place knowing we gave it our best effort, and that’s all you can do. It just didn’t work out for us today.”

Despite the shutout, the Lady Pioneers quickly kick-started their offense against Owasso with Herber’s leadoff double. Herber advanced to third, but the Lady Pioneers left her stranded on base, unable to capitalize on the opportunity.

A similar scenario happened in the bottom of the third when Herber smacked a double to left field but, once again, never had a chance to cross home plate.

After Stillwater’s lengthy lull on offense, senior Sidney McLaughlin provided a spark in the sixth inning when she drilled a double to left – her third of the state tournament. Brown, the Lady Pioneers’ starting third baseman, turned to the Stillwater fan section and encouraged everyone to get loud, reminding people that the game wasn’t done yet. A chance had presented itself, but the Lady Rams managed to keep Stillwater off the scoreboard, ending the inning with a flyout.

Although Stillwater couldn’t convert its few hits into runs, Owasso had no problem rounding the bases to cross home.

The Lady Rams plated a run in the first inning when Jayelle Austin scored on an error. Stillwater’s defense responded with a 1-2-3 second inning, but Owasso presented more challenges for the Lady Pioneers in the third, taking advantage of another error and scoring two runners. In the fifth inning, the Lady Rams increased their lead to 6-0, and they capped their scoring frenzy in the sixth with Addison Drummond’s two-run single against starting pitcher Makenzi Swick.

At the end of the game, Linsenmeyer made sure to show the seniors how much their contributions have meant to her. Linsenmeyer embraced senior Kylie Spiva, who had missed much of the season with injury, after she drew a walk and headed to the dugout to bring in a courtesy runner during the seventh inning.

Lyric Perry, Kendyl Prichard, McLaughlin, Swick and Spiva led the Lady Pioneers through their deep postseason run, and Linsenmeyer recognized how this group reached goals that few of her teams had accomplished before.

“They had the best season that we’ve had in probably a long time, definitely in my seven years of being here,” Linsenmeyer said. “It’s the best all-around group, defensively, offensively, in the circle. I’m just proud of them. I’m just sad I don’t get to coach (the seniors) anymore.”