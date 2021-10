Syrian camps where British Isis members and their children are being held indefinitely have been labelled “a coward’s Guantanamo” by the former director of public prosecutions.Lord Macdonald compared the current situation to the US-run detention camp in Guantanamo Bay, which has been used to hold hundreds of terror suspects without trial.“I think we’re just demonstrating an unwillingness to take responsibility, I think it’s an embarrassment personally … a coward’s form of Guantanamo,” the crossbench peer added.He was among witnesses giving evidence to the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Trafficked Britons in Syria on Monday.The session heard that the UK’s...

POLITICS ・ 2 HOURS AGO