Citizens meet officers during Coffee With a Cop

New Castle police officers gather at Hazel’s Restaurant for cordiality and conversation with community members. Show here are, from left, Cpl. Robert Newton, Anna Lucchini of Lark Enterprises, police Lt. Sheila Panella, Beverly Scott of Lark, city patrol officer Hailey Houk and Austin Pagley, a city police school resource officer. DEBBIE WACHTER | NEWS

Beverly Scott and Anna Lucchini enjoyed a leisurely Columbus Day breakfast Monday while conversing with four New Castle police officers.

Lucchini, an employee in training at Lark Enterprises Inc. who has lived in New Castle for 42 years, had never been to Hazel’s Restaurant before. Scott is an employment specialist at Lark.

Their reasons for going together were twofold. One was to enjoy a hearty plateful of bacon and eggs. The other purpose was to become acquainted with the law enforcement officers who patrol their community and keep them safe.

They had the opportunity to meet Cpl. Robert Newton, a 23-year veteran of the force who now is a school resource officer at New Castle Junior-Senior High School; patrol officers Hailey Houk, hired in 2019, and Austin Pagley, a school resource officer at George Washington Intermediate Unit, on the force since 2017 and Lt. Sheila Panella, a 22-year member of the force who organized the event.

Monday marked the observance of Coffee With a Cop, a national movement typically observed in October, designed to unite police officers and people in their communities to discuss local issues and learn more about one another.

The program’s mission is to break down barriers between police officers and the citizens they serve, according to the national Coffee With a Cop website.

The movement was started in Hawthorne, California, in 2011 when officers there were looking for ways to interact more successfully with the citizens.

New Castle’s first such event was hosted in April at The Confluence. After that, the city police hosted Pizza With the Police at Mr. Pizza on East Washington Street.

Those who attended each received a free coffee mug and unlimited coffee.

Scott helps clients at Lark — a non-profit vocational rehabilitation organization and day services provider for people with significant disabilities or other barriers to employment — to attain employment in their community, and she sees the cordial encounter with police to be significant for them in the working world.

“Lark is a place where they learn to transition into the community,” Scott explained. “I feel it’s important that they make a connection with the officers in our city.”

A 24-year worker at Lark, her job is in the sewing department to cut reflector tape to apply to the shirts worn by Pennsylvania Department of Transportation highway workers as part of a contract between the two entities.

“There are very specific guidelines and they need to be exact,” she said.

Scott explained at some point in the working world, the workers trained by Lark will have an experience of encountering or needing the police. “I want them to feel comfortable and be safe. I try to bring someone different to each of these events every time.”

Panella, as the New Castle police community relations officer, learned about Coffee with a Cop while looking up ways to strengthen ties with citizens in the city. After the first coffee event, a Butler state trooper suggested trying a similar event with pizza.

Panella also organizes the annual Shop With a Cop program, which affords underprivileged children a holiday shopping to buy things they want and Christmas gifts for their family members. The event, which takes place at the Walmart in Union Township, is solely supported by donations from the community.

Each child who attends is given a gift card and is accompanied by a law enforcement officer on a shopping trek through the store to select items on their lists. Students who receive the shopping cards are those recommended through the schools by their guidance counselors.

Monetary donations are being accepted now for this year’s event, which is set for Dec. 8. People may contribute by making checks out to “Shop With a Cop,” in care of Lt. Sheila Panella, New Castle Police Department, 303 E. North St., New Castle, Pennsylvania, 16103.

Last year, the Shop With a Cop event, because of COVID-19 restrictions, was limited to officers fulfilling wish lists and delivering the purchased items to the children’s homes. About 120 school-aged children each received $200 gift cards from the program.