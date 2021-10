I can die happy now that Joe Jonas has looked me in the eyes. The Jonas Brothers took the stage at PNC Music Pavillion last night October 12th and WHAT! A! SHOW!. I was able to sit in the front row and what an amazing experience!! First, they had Dr. Phil’s son Jordan McGraw take the stage to warm up the crowd. Then, Kelsea Ballerini made a new fan out of me when she performed a whole set! She wore a bedazzled red crop top, some high-waisted pink shorts, and the cutest sparkly pink boots I’ve ever seen!! I really want a pair for myself!!! And I also got a picture of her looking right at me and waving :’) IT WAS SO CUTE!

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 12 DAYS AGO