Sonia Pastore wants to help people walking the path that her parents took five six decades ago. Her parents, who were born just outside of Jerusalem, immigrated from the Middle East in the 1950’s seeking to start a new life. Now, as the first U.S.-born person in her family, the Bloomfield Hills resident is continuing to assist in the resettlement of immigrants in Michigan after first helping an Iraqi family of refugees after they fled Afghanistan during the Syrian Civil War.

