East Knox Rescinds Mask Mandate

KHARTOUM, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Sudan's military seized power from a transitional government on Monday and soldiers killed at least three people and wounded 80 as street protests broke out against the coup. The leader of the takeover, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, dissolved the military-civilian Sovereign Council that had been...
Oct 25 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) said on Monday its COVID-19 vaccine generated a strong immune response in children aged six to 11 years and that it plans to submit the data to global regulators soon. Moderna said its two-dose vaccine generated virus-neutralizing antibodies in children and safety was...
Oct 25 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O)surpassed $1 trillion in market capitalization on Monday after landing its biggest-ever order from rental car company Hertz, a deal that reinforced the electric car leader's ambitions to top the entire auto industry in sales over the next decade. Most automakers do not boast...
Protesters supporting benched Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving stormed past barricades outside the team’s home opener Sunday, prompting Barclays Center to "briefly" close its doors, the franchise said. Supporters of Irving — a point guard who is one of the NBA's best-known unvaccinated players — could be seen pushing past...
Hours after the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol, Mike Schroepfer, Facebook’s chief technology officer, posted on the company’s internal message board. “Hang in there everyone,” he wrote. Facebook should allow for peaceful discussion of the riot but not calls for violence, he added. His post was met with...
The Biden administration outlined on Monday very narrow exemptions that will permit unvaccinated international travelers to enter the United States. Anyone who is under the age of 18 traveling from overseas will need to show a negative COVID-19 test before boarding a flight, but are exempted from vaccination requirements, the White House said.
Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen was “shocked” when she heard the company planned to hire 10,000 engineers in Europe to work on the metaverse, a version of the internet based on virtual and augmented reality, when its money would be better spent on safety, she told British lawmakers Monday. “I was...
Witnesses said actor Alec Baldwin was "practicing" with a gun when it went off before filming started on the set of "Rust" in New Mexico, according to new information released Sunday in search warrants. The new information includes previously unreported statements from director Joel Souza and cameraman Reid Russell. Souza,...
Washington — President Biden met with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Joe Manchin in Delaware on Sunday as Democrats look to broker an agreement on the president's social spending plan, a person familiar with the gathering confirmed to CBS News. A White House official said Mr. Biden hosted...
